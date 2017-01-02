Gamma Lambda Delta inducts first pledge class
Gamma Lambda Delta, UNT’s newest free fraternity, has inducted its first pledge class on Nov. 19 and joins the Greek community with high hopes for expansion and strong friendships to
The Dose
Sanctuary campuses and Neal Smatresk’s fear of the Governor
The Editorial Board A week ago, nearly 200 UNT students put down their pencils to join students from Texas Woman’s University in a protest around our campus and the Denton Square. Their call, specified in this petition, was for this university to defend its students. UNT President Neal Smatresk, however, showed little interest in the lives and futures of undocumented students.
It’s time to start calling the ‘alt-right’ proto-fascists
The Editorial Board “Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!” is what a swarm of white nationalists shouted on Nov. 19 when Richard Spencer, the president of the National Policy Institute, led a Washington, D.C. conference declaring those same words. Taking place a few blocks away from the White House, the meeting culled many activists together to discuss the future
Men’s basketball unable to overcome dreadful start in road loss to Old Dominion
Clank. The first shot refused to fall. Thud. The second, third, and fourth shots also wouldn’t drop. With 10 minutes gone in the first half, North Texas still had not mustered a field goal. Finally, with 7:24 to play in the first half, senior guard J-Mychal Reese found the bottom of the net with a tear drop in the lane.
Women’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak in win over Old Dominion
Jennie Simms of Old Dominion University is second in the country in scoring, averaging 25.1 points per game. She accounts for nearly 38 percent of her team’s points, and is the engine behind the Monarch’s (6-7, 1-1) offense. But she just wasn’t herself Sunday afternoon in Denton. North Texas senior guard Kelsey Criner had a lot to do with it, suffocating
Men’s basketball routed by Charlotte on road to begin C-USA play
North Texas men’s basketball went to Charlotte looking for its first road win of the season, while the University of North Carolina – Charlotte looked to snap a three-game losing streak. But 21 turnovers cost the Mean Green (6-7, 0-1) a chance to open Conference USA play — and end 2016 — with a win, as the Niners (6-6, 1-0) downed