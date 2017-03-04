11 unanswered runs help softball split on day two of invitational

Day two of the Texas Tech Invitational was all about the rally for North Texas.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Mean Green (10-9) trailed Wichita State 10-3 after four innings. But after a huge rally in the fifth, North Texas went on to win 14-10.

“I was very proud of this team – we were one run away from being run-ruled,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “To turn it around and capitalize on it, I can honestly say it’s the best comeback I’ve ever seen in my coaching career of 20 plus years.”

North Texas 14, Wichita State 10

Wichita State (11-5) had scored at least two runs in every inning to give them a seven-run lead. At that point, the game that looked to be headed towards a quick end as the Mean Green were just one run away from being run-ruled.

But the Mean Green came together rallied in the fifth.

“It was good to have all of our bats going and I was seeing the ball better and was able to make adjustments,” sophomore third baseman Harley Perella said.

North Texas put up nine runs in the top of the fifth to give them a 12-10 lead.

“It took everybody, people putting the ball in play and running hard, it was a total team effort, one through nine,” Kee said. “Our game is on the upswing.”

Senior pitcher Stacey Underwood came on in relief for the bottom of fifth, giving the Shockers their first scoreless inning of the game. Underwood kept them scoreless in three innings of relief to earn her second save of the season.

The Mean Green scored 11 unanswered runs to give them a 14-10 victory.

Senior pitcher Jessica Elder came on in relief in of sophomore starter Lauren Craine in the top of the third and pitched 1.2 innings to earn her second win of the year.

Texas Tech 6, North Texas 5

Trying to hold onto the momentum from the first game despite a three-hour break, North Texas quickly loaded the bases in the top of the first but failed to push any runs across.

The Mean Green loaded them again in the second inning and were able to make something of it, scoring three runs to take the lead.

North Texas and the Red Raiders (11-8) went go back and forth for a couple of innings before Texas Tech took the lead in the fourth and held onto it for the remainder of the evening.

The Mean Green attempted a second comeback, scoring one final run in the seventh, but failed to make it all the way back.

“We should’ve capitalized on a couple of innings where we had the bases loaded but I think that it just shows we got our sticks going, our pitching going and our defense, we’re definitely taking strides forward,” senior shortstop Kelli Schkade said.

North Texas will get a second chance against Texas Tech on Sunday in their last game of the weekend invitational.