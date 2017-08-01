North Texas Daily

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-35E across from UNT’s Fouts Field Tuesday morning, shutting down traffic on both sides of the interstate. Despite the cab of the semi-truck being destroyed, no one was injured, according to the Denton Police Department.

The 18-wheeler was heading south on I-35 when another vehicle cut it off, causing the accident.

“[The driver] went to the right and hit the guardrail and started to lose control,” Shane Kizer, public information officer for the Denton Police Department said. “It must have ruptured one of the gas tanks.”

The 18-wheeler crashed into the jersey barriers that separates southbound I-35E and northbound I-35E.

“When I came around the corner here, he had already [crashed] into the wall,” Eric Flowers, a witness to the accident said. “That’s when it was really on fire and the tires started blowing up.”

The traffic on northbound I-35E is backed up to US-377 as of 1:45 p.m.

Featured Image: A semi-truck caught fire on I-35 after hitting the guardrail. Courtesy Shane Kizer