North Texas Daily

18-wheeler crashes, catches fire on I-35E near Fouts Field

Back To Homepage

18-wheeler crashes, catches fire on I-35E near Fouts Field

18-wheeler crashes, catches fire on I-35E near Fouts Field
August 01
14:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-35E across from UNT’s Fouts Field Tuesday morning, shutting down traffic on both sides of the interstate. Despite the cab of the semi-truck being destroyed, no one was injured, according to the Denton Police Department.

The 18-wheeler was heading south on I-35 when another vehicle cut it off, causing the accident.

“[The driver] went to the right and hit the guardrail and started to lose control,” Shane Kizer, public information officer for the Denton Police Department said. “It must have ruptured one of the gas tanks.”

The 18-wheeler crashed into the jersey barriers that separates southbound I-35E and northbound I-35E.

“When I came around the corner here, he had already [crashed] into the wall,” Eric Flowers, a witness to the accident said. “That’s when it was really on fire and the tires started blowing up.”

The traffic on northbound I-35E is backed up to US-377 as of 1:45 p.m.

Featured Image: A semi-truck caught fire on I-35 after hitting the guardrail. Courtesy Shane Kizer

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Devin Rardin

Devin Rardin

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: After colliding with a guardrail,an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-35 earlier today due to a ruptured gas tank… https://t.co/UDpBsdd90U

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: Eric Johnson has been sentenced to 44 years in prison after being convicted for murder of Sara Mutschlechne… https://t.co/YxYxCIurje

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: An 18-wheeler has caught fire on I-35 next to Fouts Field.Video: @RyanVargo https://t.co/2JTdkC1oCF

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Trash from a city of Denton garbage truck caught fire at Gateway apartments this morning. https://t.co/GRGhI7bU2z https://t.co/RfWcHBM4YD

- 1 day ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

2 hours ago
Denton baker looks to satisfy Denton’s sweet tooth – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
5 hours ago
18-wheeler crashes, catches fire on I-35E near Fouts Field – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.