North Texas Daily

To put it frankly, 8 a.m. classes are the bane of my very existence. I am not a morning person in any sense of the phrase and having to wake up so early for my 8 a.m. nearly makes me cry each time I have to. Eventually, I am able to get myself together and throw on some clothes I just pulled out of my closet, followed by silently screaming into endless oblivion and then I begin walking to my class that is way too early.

Not only do 8 a.m. classes absolutely suck for an anti-morning person like myself, or for most anyone actually, but it is also a detriment to a student’s health and learning. It has been proven that undergraduates perform their worst in the early morning, according to a recent study. Their cognitive functions are at their lowest in the early morning which impairs the overall learning function of the student.

An 8 a.m. class is certainly not the best learning environment for a student, either. When I look around, I notice other students in my class are visibly feeling the tiredness of the early morning because it literally shows all over their face. Some of the questions raised by my professor are left unanswered because it seems as if no one is even listening, let alone even paying attention. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of actual learning going on, which could easily affect students’ grades.

Much like countless other students, I am not able to properly learn in my early class and I view it as a severe detriment to my ability to learn the required content and retain that information for tests and assorted homework. The negative effects of 8 a.m. classes have a longer lasting impact than one might typically think.

If I can barely retain the information that was taught in the class, I am sure not going to be able to retain the information for the tests. Call it irresponsible if you want, but I think this issue is something beyond just being written off as irresponsibility.

No matter how many Red Bulls I down before my class, or how many cups of coffee I can fit into my travel mug to smuggle into class, I am never fully awake for my 8 a.m. class. I sincerely try to listen to my professor and take my notes but I physically cannot help myself from dozing off or trying to prevent myself from falling out of my chair due to my exhaustion. So learn from my mistakes, stay away from 8 a.m. classes like they’re the next bubonic plague, because they reap so many more negatives than just having to wake up early.