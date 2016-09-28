A clash of two personalities, the first presidential debate

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went head-to-head in their first of four presidential debates Monday night at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

The multi-billionaire and the former secretary of state debated about creating jobs, fixing the economy, taxes, and fighting ISIS. The 90-minute long debate was moderated by Lester Holt, who interrupted the candidates 10 times, while Clinton interrupted 11 times and Trump 55 times.

“I have a feeling that by the end of this evening, I’m going to be blamed for everything that’s ever happened,” Clinton said.

“Why not?” Trump responded.

Trump said he wants to create jobs, reduce taxes, and criticized NAFTA, which was approved by Secretary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton. Clinton, who wants to increase taxes for the wealthy and make higher educations debt-free, called the plan “Trumped down economics.”

Trump has continuously made it a point to have Clinton release her infamous emails, Clinton continuously apologized and told Trump to release his tax returns, saying they are important for the public to know about.

“Typical politician. All talk, no action. Sounds good, doesn’t work. Never going to happen,” Trump said about his opponent’s words. “Our country is suffering because people like Secretary Clinton have made such bad decisions in terms of our jobs and in terms of what’s going on.”

Gun control was another heated topic between the two. Trump said he wants “law and order” in the inner cities, where African Americans and Hispanics are most effected by current gun laws.

Endorsed by the NRA and various police organizations, Trump said murders are up, whereas Clinton said they are not and that she wants to see communities come together to learn about effective tactics to combat violence in the streets.

“I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate,” Clinton said. “And, yes, I did. And you know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president. And I think that’s a good thing.”

Clinton also turned her website into a fact-checking engine after Trump claimed he did not support the invasion in Iraq. Her website said “during last night’s debate, Donald Trump tried to run away from what he’s said—and done. Don’t let him.”

“I did not support the war in Iraq,” Trump said. “That is a mainstream media nonsense put out by her, because frankly, I think the best person in her campaign is the mainstream media.”

On the subject of securing America, Clinton said that a man who can be provoked by a single tweet should not have access to the nuclear codes. Trump said the line was getting old.

Trump has said that he doesn’t think Clinton has the look for the presidency, but he corrected and said it was stamina she lacked.

“Hillary has experience, but it’s bad experience,” Trump said. “We have made so many bad deals during the last — so she’s got experience, that I agree.”

Clinton followed up with the accusations that Trump has called former Miss Universe a handful of names, and has said that pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers.

“This election’s really up to you,” Clinton said. “So I sure hope you will get out and vote as though your future depended on it, because I think it does.”

The next debate, between the vice presidential candidates, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4.