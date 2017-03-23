A deeper look into President Trump’s new budget

One positive thing about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget is that it will never pass in the House of Representatives. To summarize his new proposals, or as he calls it, “A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” defense spending goes up while other spending decreases. The military gets more money, and that money comes from education, healthcare and alleviating poverty. It is expected to do poorly in the Senate, as House Democrats are expecting equal increases in defense spending and other spending.

Expected were the budget increases to the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense. After boasting about how he would remilitarize the United States to its WWII glory, pouring $55 billion so America can have the newest, biggest and baddest toys to fight a war that doesn’t exist would be typical Trump. Sadly, the money going to defense still doesn’t cover the $21.6 billion necessary to build the border wall. One would think that and an extra $55 billion would be more than enough to cover building his entire wall, but it is only enough for the down payment.

The hardest hit from the budget would be the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been a target of the Trump administration since day one. Trump has emphasized that the environment will not stand in the way of businesses. According to our commander-in-chief, climate change is a “hoax” invented by the Chinese to secure unfair trade deals. It would make sense that the EPA would be the first to go. The Clean Power Plan, which limits the amount of emissions that can be released from power plants, would be completely eliminated. Businesses would surely profit, but at what price to the environment?

These budget cuts to the National Institute of Health, the Department of Energy and countless other departments who fund research, would have profound impacts around the world.

Dr. Michael Carroll, director of the Economic Research Group at UNT, stated that Trump doesn’t realize all the good that comes out of research grants. Now that UNT is a tier one research university, this rings truer than ever. It is one of the most rapidly growing universities, gradually distinguishing itself from other colleges.

Reducing research grants would affect the laboratories and research groups here, and would not only hurt just the research that UNT conducts, but also the quality of work that America produces as whole. The U.S. still produces more research papers than any other country, and it is because of the large amounts of money the government provides for research institutions. This setback would not be temporary, as the knowledge that is lost cannot be retrieved.

Even more personally, government scholarships, such as Pell Grants for low-income students, are killed in the new budget. At UNT, 12,386 students are recipients of Pell Grants, as of the 2014-15 year. If Trump took this away, $50 million in scholarships would disappear from the Mean Green alone. A whopping one-third of UNT students are subsidized by Pell Grants alone, which is roughly one of every three of your friends.

One thing that Trump did do right was increasing funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Taking better care of the men and women that served our country has been a rallying cry from the Trump crowd, and is a cause Democrats and Republicans can get behind. It is a sensible budget addition in an otherwise sea of chaos. A crumbling VA infrastructure would receive a $4.4 billion boost to help improve its I.T. Department and move it into the modern era.

There are some aspects of this budget that should be well received, but the majority of it won’t be. Expect major changes and revisions to it in the coming months.

Featured Image: President Donald Trump speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. Gage Skidmore.