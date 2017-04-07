A guide to UNT’s free resources for students

It’s no secret that college students are afforded many services and resources, often free or at little charge.

However, many students can be unaware of just how many services are available to them.

In a time when people are drowning in educational loan debt, college students would readily take advantage of beneficial services being provided at such low rates. Understandably though, students often overlook the very same institution creating this loan debt as a valuable source of aide in a number of ways. From healthcare to therapy dog sessions, UNT offers a vast variety of free resources to its students.

Located on Chestnut Street right next to the Rec Center, which is also free to students, is the Student Health and Wellness Center, UNT’s central hub for several of the free student service offices. Among the variety of offices is the Meadows Center for Health Resources located on the third floor of Chestnut Hall, where students can access a number of benefits including massages and health testing.

“We are still finding that plenty of students were previously unaware that we have massage therapists on site and also have free HIV screenings twice a month” said biology junior Courtney Batch, a student assistant employed by Meadows.

Not only do students have the opportunity to save considerable amounts of money with student discounts by utilizing resources like the ones offered at Meadows, but in some cases can even be rewarded for maintaining health consciousness, as well.

This, in many ways, is considered to be a relief to many students who struggle with other financial needs.

“I actually got two gift cards to Target after going into Chestnut,” psychology senior Nada Haroun said. “[I got] one for being willing to participate in a health test and the other for attending a follow-up consultation.”

The amenities being provided at Chestnut aren’t just physical, however.

“It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I had [psychology professor] Dr. Pam Flint, who made me aware of the counseling and therapy options on campus” Haroun said. “Even as a psychology major, I wasn’t aware that we had so many inexpensive specifically mental health resources available.”

As for the students who can’t even afford minimally priced services, UNT has a resource answer for that, too.

Tucked back in the halls of the third floor of Chestnut Hall is the money management counseling office. While offering services like tuition planning, emergency loan programs and financial coaching opportunities, it’s difficult to understand why so many students aren’t made aware of these imperative solutions.

“I found out about money management counseling from a friend at the beginning of one semester where I was able to pull out a temporary loan when my refund hadn’t come in yet,” integrative studies senior Anna De Leon-Oca said. “I needed to pay for things like food and textbooks. I was also directed by them to go to the Chapel on Maple Street, where I went many times when they would have free food to give out to students.”

The strength behind the awareness of the countless services on campus finds itself predominately by word of mouth among friends, fellow students and study-related instructors.

“I too have just recently recommended one of my residents to the free counseling sessions on campus,” De Leon-Oca, who is also a resident assistant at Victory Hall, said. “She had no idea about anything until I told her, and she actually just started her first regular meeting last week.”

With UNT’s social media presence growing, it would deem appropriate for a louder conversation from the university on the ways it can help during stressful times as college student. De Leon-Oca said the question of if UNT makes enough of a profound effort or not, however, is debatable.

“I wish all of the things offered to us were all located on one information guide and regularly handed out on campus,” De Leon-Oca said. “Or [they could be] emphasized more during final exam weeks or even placed in dorms as a reminder at the beginning of every semester.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please visit the University of North Texas Health and Wellness Center located on campus at 1800 Chestnut St. or call (940) 565-2333.

Featured image: Chestnut Hall. Ruben Paquian