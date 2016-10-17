A guide to early voting in Denton before Nov. 4

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24. For students who don’t know where to go to vote, here are some locations in Denton:

Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.

Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton

UNT Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton

These locations will be open 8 a.m.- 5p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 24- 28. On Oct. 31- Nov. 4 these locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For the weekend of Oct. 29, polls will be open from 1-6 p.m.

In order to vote in Denton, students must register with a Denton county address. Students living in the dorms may register with their dorm room address until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For those who don’t live in Denton, here are some of locations for surrounding areas:

Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.

Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane

Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads

Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway

Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road

Flower Mound Police and Municipal Court Building, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane

Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road

Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway

Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road

Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College St.

Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd., Krum

Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.

Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.

Little Elm Library, 100 W. Eldorado Parkway

Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.

Roanoke Library, 108 S. Oak St., Roanoke

City of The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.

Timberglen Library, 18505 Midway Road, Dallas