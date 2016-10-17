A guide to early voting in Denton before Nov. 4
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24. For students who don’t know where to go to vote, here are some locations in Denton:
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton
UNT Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton
These locations will be open 8 a.m.- 5p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 24- 28. On Oct. 31- Nov. 4 these locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For the weekend of Oct. 29, polls will be open from 1-6 p.m.
In order to vote in Denton, students must register with a Denton county address. Students living in the dorms may register with their dorm room address until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For those who don’t live in Denton, here are some of locations for surrounding areas:
Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.
Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road
Flower Mound Police and Municipal Court Building, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane
Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College St.
Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd., Krum
Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.
Little Elm Library, 100 W. Eldorado Parkway
Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
Roanoke Library, 108 S. Oak St., Roanoke
City of The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
Timberglen Library, 18505 Midway Road, Dallas
