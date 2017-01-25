A nook of many names

The space between Voertman’s and Aura Coffee provides a space for discussions, friends and smoking

Nina Quatrino | Staff Writer

Leaning against a wall with a cigarette between his lips, UNT physics student Brock Beauclair taps his food as the commotion of Fry Street surrounds him. While the popular street is usually full of passing students or Dentonites making their way to Crooked Crust, a little nook between the bustling buildings stands still.

With UNT’s zero-tolerance policy for smoking on campus, students with this hobby are forced off campus into the “nook,” a place where they can smoke freely without anyone telling them not to.

The mystery around this nook is the history behind the space, as well as the people who hang out in it. Irrelevant to most, the space that lies between Voertman’s and Aura Coffee has been a place of street culture and diverse opinions for years. Many people notice it, but few know much about it. In fact, the corner appears rather intimidating with the trash pilling around it, the heavy smell of cigarettes and the aggressive phrases written on the walls.

What many people don’t understand, however, is that although the nook may appear like a wasteland, it is home to a large community of outsiders.

Though the nook is a place of diversity, it holds a different name and meaning to all its members. Because of its proximity to Aura Coffee and the stereotype that comes with grunge, dim-lit coffee shops an because of the slogans on the walls, the nook is commonly referred to as “The Communist Corner.”

“I guess the best way I would describe it is [that] I’m a Leftist,” Beauclair said.

Beauclair said that very rarely one identifies as a “communist.” A “Leftist,” as he describes, is more of a religious following, or devotion, to the ideologies. This widespread identification of leftists became more apparent during the recent 2016 presidential election alongside the rise in popularity of candidate Bernie Sanders.

Beauclair explains that there is an online social media presence of Leftists, known as “Left-Twitter” and “Left-Book.”

“Meme culture started out as funny memes about far leftism ideals and portraying Bernie [Sanders] as some kind of neo-Marxist creation,” said Beauclair.

As they came to the reality that Bernie Sanders wasn’t going to win, people started turning these memes into advocates for participation in communities and to garner a larger left-centric population.

“I actually participated in the march that took place a few months ago,” Beauclair said. “I was a little hesitant at first because it felt like a lot of people were just marching around and shouting with no direction.”

Once he started talking to people, and listening to others share their personal stories, he realized that there was a purpose after all.

Beauclair said he wants Leftists to be taken seriously, and that they aren’t what people assume them to be. He admits that there are differences within the Leftist community, like any political group. A “tankie,” as he describes, is an extreme Leftist and hardline Stalinist.

Through the variety of people, he said he believes that the corner is home to all walks of life.

“People like to describe this weird, mysticism to it [the nook] when really it’s just a place for people to smoke off campus,” Beauclair said. “It’s not some sort of club. Everyone wants to make friends, and you can’t smoke on campus so why not hangout here.”

Brock says that he and his friends weren’t the first ones to discover the nook, and they won’t be the last.

Tracing back to nearly the 1920s, people come and go as often as the artwork changes.

“For years, Fry Street has had the most diverse people that cross paths,” said Mike, a local Dentonite who didn’t want to include his last name for personal reasons. “I would never say it’s a communist [corner].”

Mike has been spending time in the nook for 15 years. He said how the nook has become a community of sorts, where people engage with other people. He refers to it as “the ‘bum’ hole,” an ironic play on words considering his personal experiences with homelessness.

Mike said he used to panhandle on the streets of the Square in 1987, limited to the clothes off his back. He was eventually kicked out by local politicians who took over the area by buying out the old properties. Mike was relocated to the corner of Fry and Hickory, where he met his good friend Will. It was then that the two discovered the nook, and they have been returning back to it ever since.

Now wearing a clean sweater, Mike believes the conversations he’s had in the nook and the people he’s met have motivated him to get back on his feet.

“Most people [here] know the rules of the road: [we] don’t care what kind of degree you have, how much money they make or where they live,” Mike said.

Among the many characters who make up the identity of the nook, most of them are UNT students.

“I saw the nook, and I was like, ‘Man, look at all those nerds,'” history student Andrew Villarreal said. “‘I’m never going to be like those people, smoking cigarettes in the ally.’”

Villarreal said he first discovered the nook by chance and that it has helped transform him into the person he is now.

“It was also because I saw a cute girl,” Villarreal said. “I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll go talk to her.’”

Most of the time, he and his friends all laugh and share stories about the nook and how it personally pertains to them.

Andy identifies as a libertarian, and shares that though he doesn’t agree with some of his friend’s political ideals, he can look past that and see them as people.

“We have music Fridays,” said Dentonite Ariel Strother, who plays guitar. “Everyone brings their instruments and we jam for like an hour.”

The nook, Communist Corner, bum hole, vortex or any of the other names people like to call is a place for many people to discover, engage in philosophical discussions and become a place to take a break from reality.

Though the artwork is impressive and always changing, it is the individuals and differing opinions that make up the culture of this tiny hole-in-the-wall.

Featured Image: A small nook in the wall between Voertman’s and the newly named Aura Coffee on Hickory street has been the hangout of choice for coffee drinkers and smokers alike. Ariel Strother, left, and Andrew Villareal, right, hang out in the nook. Jake King