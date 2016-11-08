A packed Union hosts election night watch party

As Election Day’s final moments come along, UNT’s Student Government Association and University Program Council come together with a flourishing amount of students at the Union to watch the polls close and election results unfold.

“It’s certainly been a pretentious election,” SGA president Grant Hale said. “I’m glad that students have had a chance to voice their opinion, this will be a long night but I hope this night will bring UNT and also us as a nation come together.”

As students and faculty sat and enjoyed cake and a cold beverage, they also watched the polls change continuously between states.

Many students from across campus came out tonight with a tremendous amounts of students. Nearly 400 students came out tonight with intentions to see their favorite candidate win this election.

Many of these supporters were shocked as Texas voted for Trump.

“Historically it’s always been a Republican state,” SGA vice president Barrett Cole said. “Even with that, it’s still surprising to see the close margin between Trump and Clinton.”

There were groans and moans from the crowd as Trump continued racking up the electoral votes as he won more states.

“The majority of the people who vote now are the older generation,” UNT freshman Marissa Albert said. “If the younger generation would rise and vote, we could have a bigger impact on this election.”

As Hillary won states such as New Mexico and Virginia, UNT students cheered loudly for the democratic candidate even though being down points in the election.

Many students in the Union got even louder for Hillary when she took her biggest lead against Trump at 190 to 171. Students felt the relief as she took a lead.

Hillary’s support came in a variety of ways here in the Union. Brooke and Lauren Leitschuch, UNT juniors and twin sisters, both support Hillary and her race against Trump.

“I was afraid a few hours ago when Trump was so far ahead against Hillary,” Lauren said. “So once Hillary started to gain a substantial lead against Trump, it really made me feel better and my anxiety began to go away.”

But they also support Clinton because they feel Trump has been unfair to women.

“Hillary is just a more well-rounded candidate,” Brooke said. “I don’t agree with a few things Hillary says, but I just refuse to allow Trump to run this country and how he views and disrespects women. Hillary’s march for women and her the stand for women in the workforce is an important thing for me and our female society.”

As the polls came to a close, many people bit their fingernails and scratched hardwood surfaces as the race for presidency was tight.

“From what I have seen, everything has been a bit anxious for some people but we’ve had a great crowd tonight,” education coordinator Muhammed Kara said. “No fights or any confrontations have happened tonight. We just hope that tonight was a good night for a lot of people and we have a safe and wonderful event that students could be apart of.”