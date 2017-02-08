A quick guide to construction on campus in February

New and old campus construction projects and improvements tend to block pedestrian pathways and vehicular traffic across campus. Here are some obstructions to look out for this month:

North Texas Boulevard and I-35

Due to the realignment of roads and current construction on the north side of the North Texas Boulevard bridge, walkways and roads will be blocked at the intersection of North Texas Boulevard and I-35. Nearby streets will also be affected.

Pedestrian traffic and streets on the south frontage road of I-35, from Bonnie Brae to McCormick street, are expected to be closed due to the construction of the new bridge, access roads and widening of traffic lanes.

The project has been in the works since September 2015 and is expected to be finished in the spring of 2017.

Improving Hickory Street

Parts of the Hickory Street roadway and its sidewalks will be closed due to sanitary sewer and water service reconstruction. Improvements will span the length of the street, from Carroll Boulevard to Bonnie Brae Steet. The project is expected to finish by January 2019. The city of Denton is in charge of this improvement project.

College of Visual Arts and Design

Parking lot 50 and sidewalks surrounding the College of Visual Arts and Design building will be obstructed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, because of the construction of the new CVAD building. Construction is set to start in February 2017 and end October of 2018. Senior project architect, Jeannine Vail is in charge of this project.

Interior and exterior work on Science Research building

The interior and exterior of the Science Research building located on 1504 W. Mulberry St., are being renovated.

The east and south sides of the building are being worked on now. The sidewalks around the research facility and parking lot north of the building will be blocked with fencing for the time of the project, ending March 2017. The project leader is Julie Sands, the senior project architect for the UNT system.

Language Building

The Language building is undergoing plaza renovations like the replacing of the access ramps, concrete walkways, etc., all along the north, east and south sides. The project leader is Sharon Kirkpatrick, construction specialist. This project is estimated to finish in spring 2017.

New dorm near Kerr Hall

Due to the new residence hall being built behind Kerr Hall located on the northwest corner of Eagle Drive and Avenue A, fencing will be put up and will restrict access to the site. This project started January 2017 and will end around July 2018. Andrew Herrell is the project manager.

Fraternity row and Lot 40

New fraternity houses will be built along the north side of Maple Street, across from Fraternity Row. The road and walkways will be obstructed by the construction which will end this month. The project leader is Traci Jones, system landscape architect.

Lighting up Lot 85

Parking lot 85, the parking lot east of Victory Hall, is expected to have minor pedestrian and vehicular traffic obstruction until May 2017 when the project is said to be completed. This project consists of adding lights to the parking lot for increased security measures. Kim Nguyen, campus planning manager is the leader of this project.

Central Path

A pathway linking the Hurley Administration building and the Gateway Center will cause obstruction on Maple Street until the project is completed in April 2017. Construction will focus on areas near Clark Park and the southeast corner of parking lot 27. Traci Jones, system landscape architect, is in charge of this project.

Community Garden

This garden will consist of a raised-bed community garden located between Legends Hall and North Texas Lofts on North Texas Boulevard. Foot traffic will be obstructed for the duration of February and will likely be completed in March 2017. The project Leader is Cindy Deckard, project manager and landscape architect at UNT.

ROTC building upgrades

Infrastructure upgrades to the Air Force ROTC Detachment 835 building will cause traffic in the area until June 2017, when the project is set to be finished. Located on 712 N. Texas Blvd., lot 19 through Fouts Field will be obstructed. Facilities engineer Steve Mathis is in charge of this improvement project.

Featured Image: Clean up begins outside the Language Building as the project to expand the building’s plaza is completed. The project began in April 2016 and is set to be completed this semester. Katie Jenkins