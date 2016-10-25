Absence policies need more lenience

When students are first handed their syllabi, the first thing we do is flip through to find how many points we need to get a good grade, and how many classes we can miss before letter grades are decreased or dropped completely.

Many of the policies read something along the lines of: “You have a maximum of 2 absences in this class, and you are only allowed to miss 1 lab. You won’t pass if you miss more than one lab and you will be deducted a half (or full) letter grade for each in-class absence after 2 p.m.”

The majority of UNT students are used to this kind of absence policy, as many of our professors feel they should implement a strict policy for the student to truly grasp the concepts of the course. Though necessary, as we must all put in the work to get our degrees, the policies can be overwhelming and stress students more than help them.

What can be more overwhelming is when you catch the flu and have a doctor’s note, but the professor won’t allow it because: “It’s college; you don’t get sick anymore and doctor’s notes do not work anymore.” So now you have officially exceeded your absent limit, or you have used up all the ones you have and can’t miss another class for the rest of the semester.

As an adult who pays thousands of dollars for said teachers, not the other way around, I find it extremely annoying how professors have the ability to dismiss a student’s claims of sickness and other circumstances, without taking any time from their day to allow an explanation.

But don’t fret! There are some professors who understand that life gets in the way sometimes, take into consideration the kind of student you are, and then make their assessment deciding if you’re being honest and excusing it afterwards. Those are the best kinds of professors.

Then, there are the professors who go the route of “the department enforces the requirements, I don’t make the policies.” This isn’t true. When you hear your professor say that a department is deciding the absence policy, they are not telling the truth. Your professor decides how many absences they are going to allow based on the number of class hours in a week.

When professors are unwilling to compromise after students miss 3 classes instead of 2, it makes us feel like they don’t really care that much about our GPAs or grades. One more absence shouldn’t mean that I drop an entire letter grade.

Students who put time and work into a class should be awarded the benefit of the doubt. Not students who frequently miss class, realize they can miss more than they should and then email the professors to figure a way out.

No. I’m talking about real students who come to class, for the most part, actively participate and do all their work. Students like myself, who received my third and final absence after my car was flooded by massive amounts of rainwater and received an email of pity rather than positivity. That’s cool. I worked extra hard to get that grade in the first place. A car accident should be enough of an excuse to not decrease a letter grade and excuse the absence.

To our professors: Have faith in your students. You have probably heard thousands of excuses from students and after a while, you begin thinking everything that everyone says is a lie because there’s no way 10 students’ grandmothers died in a semester. It sucks, and there will always be students like that.

More often than not, however, students want to do well and excel in your class. It’s your job to listen to us and trust the people who we are. When you have a good student who has met every requirement but has missed an extra class or two for a good reason, please listen. We want our degrees the right way, too.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins