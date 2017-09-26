North Texas Daily

Access codes should not be an alternative to physical textbooks

Back To Homepage

Access codes should not be an alternative to physical textbooks

Access codes should not be an alternative to physical textbooks
September 26
12:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Access codes have began to rise in popularity among universities, but just how useful are they really?

There are 25 varied universities in Texas that have moved major classes to being strictly online or partially online. This will require students to purchase access codes to do their homework or to even just begin the class.

Some classes require students to purchase just an access code instead of a physical textbook anymore. Using only access codes in place of physical textbooks yields far too many negatives to students.

Some physical textbooks include an access code along with the book, but most of the time the access code is the only thing which needs to be purchased. And most of the time, the access code alone is more expensive than the already ridiculously priced physical textbook. When students already spend hundreds of dollars on physical textbooks, the last thing students want to buy is an access code for an already purchased textbook or pay extra to have an unnecessary code included in a bundle with the textbook.

If students are already purchasing the required physical textbook, why is having the access code even necessary? Why must some necessary parts of the course be locked behind a paywall, especially when a textbook has already been purchased for that specific course?

The high prices are not the only problem with the access codes, however.

The contents of the access codes are only able to be accessed on a computer and with a wireless connection, so students are not able to access the textbook readings or assignments whenever they would like to if they are not near a computer or laptop or if they do not have a wireless connection.

The physical textbook can be used anytime and anywhere which is extremely beneficial to students. Most students will find themselves looking to get homework in at any possible opportunity.

Access codes are also only for a single use, so there is no sharing with friends or anyone else. And when the class is over, students are stuck with an already used code which has no value to yourself or anyone else because it cannot ever be redeemed again. So, it cannot even be resold to a used bookstore for a little extra cash like the physical counterpart.

Call me afraid of technology, but access codes are not a good alternative to physical textbooks. Paid access codes for textbooks are not necessary for the most part, but especially when the code is used to access homework. Paying for the book to access another paywall feels a bit cruel.

Featured illustration by Max Raign

Tags
access codescollegehomeworktextbooksUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Brian
    Brian September 28, 07:01

    Great information, I appreciated your perspective on the cost of textbooks issue.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 28, 2017 Edition

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @mattbrune25: Jeffery Wilson is currently 2nd in the FBS in rushing yards.Before today he was T-7th. 3 players who were ahead of him a…

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Mean Green overcome slow start, use offensive explosion to knock off Southern Mississippi. https://t.co/ai3604TqRF https://t.co/2XsUsApUpe

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
LIGHT THE TOWER! ❇️FINAL: North Texas 43, Southern Miss 28.The Mean Green start 2-0 in conference play for the… https://t.co/EuxwmqkTpK

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Touchdown Jeffery Wilson! After the long reception from Jalen Guyton, Wilson punches it in to make it 40-28 North Texas.

- 1 day ago

h J R
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.