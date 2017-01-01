Advertising
North Texas Daily @ntdaily UPDATE: The body of an unidentified victim from last night's flood at Rayzor Ranch has been found.… https://t.co/hAuTYj78uy
North Texas Daily @ntdaily One man is missing after being swept away by flood waters near the Rayzor Ranch shopping center Sunday night.… https://t.co/yj8xBPFlKq
North Texas Daily @ntdaily RT @JamesTNorman_WL: Video of the scene where Lewisville & Denton fire are working to locate missing man swept away by high waters. Courtes…
North Texas Daily @ntdaily RT @JamesTNorman_WL: Hedges said Lewisville has a dive team assisting in the search. They have not currently found anything. https://t.co/F…
North Texas Daily @ntdaily RT @JamesTNorman_WL: The Denton fire department & the Lewisville fire department are currently on scene behind the Walmart and Academy sear…