After 9 months in captivity, child abduction survivor to share story at UNT

On June 5, 2002, Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped and kept in captivity for nine months at the age of 14, according to her interview with NBC News. She was returned home in Utah, to her family in March 2003.

After being raped multiple times a day and abused, Smart recalls it as a “nine-month long nightmare,” during a TED talk at the University of Nevada. She thought she was going to be raped and killed the night she was captured. From what she had seen on the news in the past, she expected the worst.

“Nobody survives being kidnapped,” Smart said during the talk. “Nobody ever comes home. I had never seen a happily-ever-after in a kidnapping story.”

Released in 2001, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) estimated around 2,000 kids a day are reported missing, which adds up to 800,000 children a year.

Smart continues to share her story almost 15 years after her abduction in order to help these kids. According to the press release for her Distinguished Lectured Series speech, she advocates for overcoming adversity and encourages her audiences to fight back.

The child abduction survivor and advocate is set to speak at UNT at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Union Lyceum as part of the Distinguished Lectured Series.

Smart published her first book in 2014 titled “My Story.” It is a memoir written by Smart and co-written by Chris Stewart, in which Smart shares her survival story. She explains how her Mormon faith helped her stay strong.

The main reasons for her writing the book was to “reach out to those survivors and victims,” Smart said in a CNN interview. “It does not mean you have to be defined by it for the rest of your life. You can move on from it and can be happy.”

She often shares advice her mother gave her to her audiences. Her mother told her the best punishment you could ever give them is to be happy, to live your life, move forward and do all of the things that you want to do.

She goes on to explain that the victim “feeling sorry” for themselves and ”holding onto the past” allows the abductor to continue to steal the victim’s life away. The victim should be happy and move forward.

Amairani De La Sancha, a journalism junior, said Smart speaking at UNT is a move in the right direction.

“Rape and abuse should never be ‘normalized,'” De La Sancha said. “We need to come together and help each other out, not just for our community, but for the world we live in.”

After Smart was rescued, she said the best feeling in the world is to have somebody who loves you. She is grateful for what happened to her because of what it taught her. With her platform now, she can speak out for those who are also scared.

Tickets can be purchased online at the union tickets website. Admission is free to UNT students with a student ID and guests (up to two) will pay a $5 fee. Tickets are $8 for UNT faculty, staff and alumni and general admission tickets stand at $10.

Smart has started her own foundation, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, in an effort to bring hope and stop victimization.

Anyone can donate and find out more about Smart’s cause by clicking here.

