Album review: A track-by-track look at Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation

I don’t care what anyone says, I love this album, and I love Taylor Swift.

Swift represents the alter ego of every 20-something girl who is boy-crazy, set on following their dreams and always overcoming petty drama. Relatable, am I right?

Having to compete with her previous album “1989” which grossed over $250 million in concert sales alone, and ranked No. 1 in album sales on the Billboard charts, “Reputation” shows a different sound that Swift has never done before.

“Reputation” is filled with heavy beat drops, hip-hop snare rolls and circles around a house music vibe. It’s filled with upbeat, catchy songs that will be stuck in your head for days.

Because of Swift’s constant battle with streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, her album won’t be available to download or even listen to without purchasing. So if you don’t want to wait a few more weeks to listen for free and are eager to know what it’s all about, here is a breakdown of each song.

Typical Taylor, clearing her throat (0:10) before jumping right into the first set of lyrics, and I am living for it. She goes back and forth between playing the sweet, innocent girl, “In the middle of the night, in my dreams, you should see the things we do, baby,” and the bad “Me, I was a robber, first time that he saw me, stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry” girl who can break hearts better than this boy can. It’s honestly iconic.

“End Game” [ft. Ed Sheeran and Future]

The only thing worse than being shown up on your own track by your collaboration artists is being shown up by both Ed Sheeran and Future. “End Game” reflects an almost Rihanna-ish feel. Having said this, it’s my least favorite on the album.

“I Did Something Bad”

Woah, wait. Did Taylor Swift just…curse? She did that. This track has a house music vibe to it, and it’s extremely catchy. Perhaps her recent relationship with Calvin Harris has something to do with it?

“Don’t Blame Me”

This track has an almost Americana-western-twang, with the hook, “Lord, save me, my drug is my baby.” Swift is the queen of sending mixed signals and playing games — “I’ve been breaking hearts a long time” — so much so that she compares it to an addiction that she can’t get clean from. ICONIC. She also says, “Don’t blame me, your love made me crazy,” implying how people make excuses for how they treat others based on how they were treated in previous relationships. Go Taylor.

Beautifully done, this song is another one of my favorites from this album. She’s basically saying, “We’re not officially dating, but we’re also not officially talking, but we’re definitely something?” “Is it cool that I said all that? Is it too soon to do this yet?”

Rumor has it that this song is a jab at pop singer Katy Perry, in response to her song “Swish Swish.” Perry’s lyrics are “Can’t touch this, another one in the casket,” while Swift’s lyrics are “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now…why?…Oh, cause she’s dead!” Coincidence? I think not.

“So It Goes…”

Swift says, “You know I’m not a bad girl, but I’d do bad things with you,” and the album goes from 0 to 100 real quick. No more cutesy, floppy-hat-and-Keds Taylor. This album is “scratches down your back…so it goes” Taylor. Shook.

This song almost mocks Swift’s famous “reputation” of always writing quirky love songs about her crushes, but honestly who cares — it’s retable and catchy. She says, “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face…you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts.”

“Getaway Car”

There’s always one or two songs on every album that you tend to always skip over… and this song is it. The beat isn’t catchy, and it’s sort of all over the place. “No, nothing good starts in a getaway car,” and that includes this track.

“King Of My Heart”

I was really sad when I heard this because I thought it said “range rovers and jaggy wags” (like G-Wagon) but she actually says “jaguars.” So I had been singing it wrong the entire time. Over it.

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

This song isn’t any different from her previous “house music” inspired tracks, and — quite honestly — it’s skippable.

“Dress”

I was surprised when I heard this song because it’s a little dark, especially coming from sweet “innocent” Taylor Swift. She literally says, “I only bought this dress so you could take it off.” Girl, yes.

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

OK — I love, love, love this song! In my opinion, it sounds like an indie pop ballad, and it’s super catchy. Swift is known for being petty, and she literally stops the song mid-way to the ending laughing, and says, “I can’t even say it with a straight face.”

Another single pre-released, Swift has a knack for writing sweet, simple love songs. She has an infatuation with wanting to run away with her crush and forget everything else. Swift says, “You don’t need to save me, but would you run away with me?”

Yes! Swift recently performed this track on Jimmy Fallon and had Fallon himself in tears. It’s the slowest song on this album, and it is a perfect ending to this album. Swift says, “There’s glitter on the floor after the party,” and she’s saying that even though this is the end of her album, she will still be around.