All aboard: The paradox of Denton transportation

Shain E. Thomas

Flaws in Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-Train schedule can potentially cause significant problems for commuting students.

Home to both UNT and TWU, Denton is a college town. There’s no denying that. Appropriately, many students from those schools use the Authority, known as DCTA, for commuting to and from campus on a regular basis.

Now that fall classes are in full swing, students can be seen boarding the morning trains from Trinity Mills Train Station heading towards Denton. Trinity Mills is the connection point between the DCTA and Dallas Area Rapid Transit, commonly referred to as DART, which operates the Green Line from North Carrollton Station to the Buckner Station.

Unfortunately for some students, the DCTA schedule has several sizable gaps between times. This means that if they want to make it to class on time, they have to catch a train hours before it is really necessary.

As a current grad student, I first attended UNT in its undergraduate program and I graduated in May, 2014. In the fall of the same year, I went directly into interdisciplinary studies and I still do so to this day. Hence, I look to DCTA and DART so I can get to campus on time.

Ever since January of 2013, I have lobbied numerous times for increased public transportation. Sadly, little has changed in the past three and a half years.

Last Tuesday, I missed my connection at Trinity Mills by less than 10 minutes. The Green Line Train I was on had been delayed at Bachmann Station to allow another train access to the station. This delay added about 90 minutes to my commute time. When added to the usual three hours it takes for me to get from Garland to Denton, it became a four and a half hour commute.

Unbeknownst to some, there are two major gaps in the Trinity Mills schedule: 9:49 to 11:00 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. to 1:23 p.m. This seems a tad excessive considering how Saturdays already have sabbatical liberties and A-Trains never run on Sundays.

Furthermore, the last train out of downtown Denton departs the station at 9:20 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Its early departure from Denton to Trinity Mills makes it hard on students taking night classes, which usually don’t end until it’s time for the last train to leave the station.

The gaps in the A-Train schedule are so significant that when I waited on a Friday train, two of them immediately went out of service.

In the meantime, there are no immediate plans to address the holes in the schedule or how early the last Denton train departs the downtown station. The schedule gaps will likely remain in place, meaning that this problem is never going to end.

Tweets courtesy of: @ShainEThomas