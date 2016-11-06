Why the new MacBook is recommended

Fall is here, and along with that comes the annual Apple Inc. event, where the company presents its various updated projects it has been working on all year to help the ever growing technological background that Apple strives to present itself with.

The event presented a new line of MacBook Pros with extensive new features, including a high-tech touchscreen bar located on the keyboard that interacts with every app you’re using. It also acts as a shortcut, letting you browse through different content and et cetera.

Apple has had some issues with many of its products like the iPhone 7 having little to no difference from the last product, so the model felt like a waste. More people were upset they didn’t come equipped with normal headphone jacks.

Upon first glance, the computer doesn’t seem to have changed that much, and the touch bar doesn’t seem to be that big of an addition to the already pocket-squeezing product. It felt as though it was another iPhone 7 issue. But this new Macbook seems to have put Apple on a whole new level, providing one of the most powerful notebooks on the market.

The 13-inch model can come with or without the touch bar, a 2.9 GHz dual-core Intel Core I5 processor and an Intel Iris Graphics 550 GPU.

The 15-inch model, available only on pre-order right now, comes with the touch bar, a 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, an SSD with 512 GB, an automatic graphic switcher, an integrated Intel HD Graphics 530 and a Radeon Pro 455 for its GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

The new MacBook is lighter than its older sister, with more storage, a brighter screen, a longer battery life, and an additional USB port. Apple decided to keep to the same display, making it only 67% brighter. Though that change has only been slightly tweaked, the capacity still runs at a higher performance rate than previous models.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch starts at $1,500, and $1,800 with the touch bar added, with the older version of the 13-inch pro being $1,299. The 15-inch MacBook is the most expensive MacBook, ringing in at a whopping $2,399.

Compared to last year’s model, there isn’t too much of a difference in many of the computer’s aspects. This has made a lot of users hesitant to purchase the new laptop, as the old seems to do just as much as the new, with a lower price point.

Apple has expensive products it is constantly updating but the prices seem to be growing with it, comfortably settling into its spot of “luxury item.” The price seems to be justified in the quality of the product, as well as its life expectancy.

If you are looking for the best product out there right now, this is the product for you. It may not be too different from other versions, but the differences that are there make it worth the price.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins