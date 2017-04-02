Archuleta sets North Texas track record at Texas Relays

The North Texas track and field team competed at the Texas Relays in Austin and again saw a bright performance from the throwers, who continued to progress this week while making history in the process.

“For us, it was a marginal meet,” head coach Carl Sheffield said. “I think we had some good performances around but there’s still some places we need to work on.”

Freshman Kristyn Archuleta broke a school record in the women’s javelin throw while placing first with a mark of 46.10 meters. Archuleta previously had the second-best mark in school history when she threw 45.43 meters at the TCU Invitational.

“It was a continued progression from what her expectations were,” Sheffield said. “We knew she would throw well this year because of what she did in the fall and her technical training has improved tremendously.”

Sophomore Javier Lopez-Ibarra finished third in the men’s javelin throw with a career-best mark of 61.65 meters, good for fifth in school history.

The men’s distance medley team finished tenth with a time of 10:13.43. They were led by sophomore Alex Cleveland, senior Jamison Justice, freshman Tim Jones, and junior Mike Lowe.

The women’s distance medley relay team, consisting of sophomore Kellee McCann, freshman Darrian Johnson, junior Christina Moralez and graduate student Kylee Kitrell, finished 12th while recording a time of 12:03.28.

“We had some people in places who aren’t usually where they fit the most, but I think they competed well,” Sheffield said.

In the women’s sprint medley relay, the team finished eleventh place with a time of 4:06.78.

To finish off the meet, the women’s 4×800 meter relay team came in ninth with a time of 9:14.31.

Next up: North Texas will head to Waco this weekend to compete in the Baylor Invitational.