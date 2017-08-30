North Texas Daily

Across the nation, many college students are struggling to pay for their degree as the cost of higher education rises. Over half of all college students attending four-year institutions in Texas had $27,324 in debt, according to The Institute for College Access & Success.

Since most schools do not include books in tuition, students often put required course materials on the list of things they cannot afford.

“Textbooks are so expensive because professors assign specific editions and just five publishers have a lock on the market,” said Ethan Senack, a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. for affordable higher education. “That means [publishers] are able to drive up prices without fear of market competitors.”

The National Association of College Stores (NACS) says students spend an average of $655 on books each year, but this data comes from bookstores on university campuses and may not be reliable.

College Board’s estimate is twice that much, putting textbook costs for the average U.S. college student in a public university at $2,200 a year. That number gets higher for students at private and for-profit schools.

While overall tuition and fees in U.S. schools have risen 559 percent in the last 30 years, textbook prices have increased over 800 percent in that same time frame, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For a student at UNT, this means $1,000 goes to books in addition to the nearly $24,000 cost already paid to be a full-time student for one academic year.

Compared to textbook prices at other state universities, UNT lands in the middle. At Texas Woman’s University, books are an average of $50 more, but tuition is still around $3,000 less. Students at UT-Austin spend about $662 on books per year even though tuition there is a few thousand dollars more than UNT. And at UT-El Paso, where tuition is about the same as UT-Austin, a student pays nearly $2,000 a year for books.

While most people shake their fists at publishers for setting prices so high, companies producing the books say it’s not that simple. According to National Association of College Stores, the publisher usually gets a 77 percent profit while 22 percent goes to the bookstore, and the remaining 1 percent is used for shipping. The author is generally paid 12 percent of the total cost.

One Priceonomics article written by a former employee of an unnamed textbook manufacturer breaks down the price for an algebra book at his previous job:

One unit of Introductory Algebra, 4th Edition (Tussy, Gustafson, Koenig) sells for $195.49 directly from the publisher and for a wholesale price of $181.50 to bookstores. For a single copy, printing costs $10.75, author royalties cost $25, editorializing costs $58, marketing costs $27, shipping costs $1.80 and general company overhead costs $18. In the end, the company makes a 22 percent profit with $40.95, not including taxes and other costs.

People inside these companies further argue that manufacturing a textbook is more work than most people realize, and that effort is the main justification for the high costs. Bruce Hildebrand, executive director of higher education as the Association of American Publishers, said the work put in by textbook companies is often underestimated.

“Developing and producing textbooks take an average of three to five years, and some science books take over a decade,” Hildebrand said. “You’re paying for a labor intensive process.”

He said the circulation of used textbooks creates a financial burden for publishing companies, who continuously release new editions out of a necessity to keep the company afloat.

“The single greatest contributor to the price of a textbook is a used textbook,” Hildebrand said.

But opponents argue the textbook industry is more of a monopoly – five companies (McGraw Hill, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson, Thomas Gale, Wiley) own 80 percent of the market as of 2013, according to the Iowa Policy Research Organization.

These companies maintain control through contracts that strictly regulate distribution, add web-access codes or other extras, frequently publish new editions with the same information and sue smaller textbook startups over minor copyright claims.

As publishers face new competitors like Amazon, they have opened their products to be more versatile. Some companies now offer e-book versions of their materials at equal or lower prices. However, people like Senack are not impressed.

“Even as they move into e-textbooks, publishers incorporate paywalls, expiration dates and printing restrictions that further continue the practices they’ve used to control the market,” Senack said.

The solution one in four first-year students choose is to not purchase textbooks at all, according to a study by the National Survey of Student Engagement. In doing so, they knowingly accept the risk of a lower or failing grade. Others avoid this decision by not taking a specific class, not choosing certain professors or enrolling in fewer hours. This means the price of any given textbook can affect students’ academics as a whole.

Despite the textbook marketplace often being described as “broken,” consumers are not powerless.

Websites like Bookrenter and Chegg have thousands of books available to buy or rent in multiple formats at lower prices. Some bookstores have payment plans, and most buy back used books in good condition. Students can ask professors if older editions would work or join a book swap with fellow students. UNT Barnes & Noble, Voertman’s and the Campus Bookstore on Avenue C all buy back used books, as well as price match each other and Amazon.

A new approach is the use of open license books, which are available as free online downloads or can be purchased in hardcover for around $20 per book. Professors can look through the Open Textbook Catalog to find materials for their courses and schools can join the Open Textbook Network, as UNT has, to support the venture.

Another option is Amazon Student, which offers a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime with full benefits and 50 percent off subscription fees once the trial expires. Anyone with a valid school email ending in .edu and currently enrolled in a college or university can sign up. Amazon has a wide variety of textbooks not specific to any one school and they are often far cheaper than local stores.

For a completely free solution, the UNT library system has hard copies of textbooks for many classes available to be checked out with a student ID. However, financial limits mean not every book for every course can be found and time restrictions vary.

“For general information books that update often, there’s no budget to purchase those items regularly so we count on professors to provide those,” UNT reserves manager Darin Castillo said. “But for subjects like history and literature, textbook requirements don’t change often so we usually have those. And if it has some sort of research merit, it’s more likely to be purchased.”

To see if a textbook is available for check-out, search library.unt.edu or ask the service desk for help.

Featured Image: Textbooks are an essential item for college, but the steady increase in the prices has students seeking alternatives such as renting instead of buying books new. Sara Carpenter