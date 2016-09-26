At UNT, parking spaces removed to make way for 3 frat houses

The construction for three new fraternity houses that began Sept. 5 means more housing for UNT’s Greek Life, but it also means fewer on-campus parking spaces.

More than half of the parking in lot 40 is being removed to make way for the new fraternity houses, System Landscape Architect Traci Jones said.

The construction is expected to cause delays to road and foot traffic. Officials in charge of the project expect it to completed by early November. It will cost about $2 million. After the project is complete, parking will return to the north end of the lot.

“This project is the grading, draining and utility work for the future houses,” Jones said. “This project itself is not for building [the] houses.”

After the completion of this phase of the project, plans will prepare the two neighboring lots for fraternity housing, Dean of Students Maureen McGuinness said. This construction follows the current UNT master plan to expand Greek Life’s footprint on the campus. McGuinness said the entire lot will be eventually converted into Greek housing.

Because all sororities on campus have houses, McGuinness said, the current plan is to only build fraternity houses.

Victor Argueta, a biology freshman and Phi Gamma Delta member, feels that Greek Life is important and needs the expansion.

“Some fraternities don’t have houses, so I feel like they should get a chance to have one,” Argueta said. “There’s so much other parking [on campus], and UNT could always build more spots in the future.”

Although Greek housing provides residence opportunities for those in fraternities and sororities, students such as Jacob Cortez, a violin performance and music education senior, feel that parking should take a priority because it affects a wider range of students.

“It sounds like they need to get their priorities straight,” Cortez said. “There’s more people that drive to school to get their education than there are people interested in getting into fraternities and sororities.”

This construction begins as the campus adjusts to a new UNT parking system. Despite the new Eagle Pass program expanding the number of lots students can park, some students report still having difficulties finding an open spot.

“It’s first come first serve,” biochemistry freshman Princess Bernardino said. “I’m an off campus student, so I have to leave an hour and a half early to find a spot because most of the lots are crowded.”