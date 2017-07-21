North Texas Daily

An ATM skimmer was found on a 7-Eleven ATM off Fort Worth Drive earlier this month. An investigation is still ongoing, Public Information Officer Bryan Cose of the Denton Police Department said.

In the afternoon of July 5, a police officer responded to a call by Chris Dull, 21, assistant store manager for 7-Eleven.

A customer reported the ATM skimmer to Dull and then called the police.

The police believe the ATM skimmer was placed there that morning. The officer found a small camera above the keypad that caught the pin numbers as people used the ATM.

“The fact that we now have the device in our possession means that the compromised information likely never made it to the hands of the suspect,” Cose said.

So far no one has reported money missing from their account after using the ATM at the 7-Eleven, Cose said.

For devices similar to the one found at 7-Eleven, the suspect would have to return to the ATM to collect the data from the skimmer.

The police work through paper trails when investigating financial crimes. The paper trail though, can be hard to find and track down. The investigator will try to trace the device back to a suspect, but it is unlikely that there is a traceable number, Cose said.

To catch the person who placed the skimmer the police work from the accounts with money stolen from them.

“The investigator would look at those accounts and which account numbers benefited from the stolen account information and that might lead to a suspect,” Cose said.

The officer who responded to the call checked other ATMs at the 7-Elevens in the area. All other 7-Eleven ATMs were fine.

There has been a few other ATM skimmer found in Denton within the past few months. Though there does not seem to be an increase in ATM skimmers, Cose said.

“Be aware of any signs of tampering with the ATM itself,” Cose said. “Tug on the card reader and make sure it looks to be an integrated part of the ATM. If anything looks suspicious about it, obviously don’t use it and contact the police department.”

People can protect their information from hidden cameras by covering the keypad with their other hand as they type in their pin number.

It was through tugging on the card reader that a customer found out the ATM skimmer was on the machine, Dull said.

“He said he wiggled it a little bit and it looked odd, because it looked bigger than normal,” Dull said. “He said he pulled it and it came right off.”

Dull then contacted the police and they took over the investigation and found the second piece of the skimmer. Dull and the customer did not know there was a video camera that recorded people as they entered their pin.

Ernesto Zepeda, Psychology senior at the University of North Texas said he uses the Wells Fargo ATMs on campus and never thought about the possibility of ATM skimmers.

“It doesn’t happen too often for people to freak out about it,” Zepeda said. “I probably won’t worry about it unless it happens to me.”

Featured Image: ATM skimming is a type of fraud that copies your debit card information, including your pin number, onto a disguised device that a perpetrator can collect quickly later-on. However, it is easy to check for these devices, by simply pulling on the card reader to see if it comes off or feeling the inside of the card slot. Katie Jenkins