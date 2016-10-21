Authorities: Too much public urination on Fry

Keoni Holoman | Staff writer

Just a few feet off campus, the nine-bar lineup at Fry Street offers an escape from lecture. Finding shattered beer bottles is not uncommon to find each morning, and the increase in alcohol-related arrests during the long semester is no surprise either, police say.

Since the beginning of the semester, 13 reports of urinating or defecating in public were reported by campus police. Most of them come from Fry Street, where police and bartenders frequently catch these free-streamers.

“Oh yeah, that happens all the time,” UNT police spokesman Kevin Crawford said. “You go by the bars at night and you’re like wooh, it’s smells bad.”

Public urination/defecation classifies as a class c misdemeanor which is punishable up to a $500 maximum penalty.

“We typically don’t arrest in these cases because there could be something more serious that needs our attention,” Crawford said. “To arrest for something like that would take2 hours or so, including booking and it’s just not really worth it.”

Fry Street bartenders have differing approaches to resolving these frequently witnessed crimes.

Lucky Lou’s bartender Phillip Canizares said he’s found people peeing by the dumpsters and in the back lot behind the bars.

“Oh yeah, I’ve seen [people] peeing everywhere,” Canizares said. “ I’ve even caught them peeing off their balconies in the apartments right here near the bar. When they do that, I call the cops. Like fuck that shit! You’re not peeing on my car.”

Canizares isn’t the only bartender to witness people peeing. A Riprocks Bar and Grill tender named Colton has caught people peeing. Timing is everything.

“Some people will be like ‘hey there’s some dude out there peeing’ and I’m like ‘okay well how long ago was that’ and their like ‘about 15 minutes ago,’” Colton said. “ I mean, you can’t really do anything about it.”

A Cool Beans bar and grill employee said this kind of crime happens quite a bit. Just this Monday, he witnessed someone peeing on Chipotle.

UNT students chalk it up to a normal night on Fry Street.

“Not trying to incriminate anybody, but I know somebody who pisses everywhere, even on people’s bikes,” said Emily Fryksater, UNT student and Fry Street bar-goer. “ I’m not morally against it, but I feel like if you actually get caught, then you should get a ticket. Cause you fucked up.”

Brandon Bartlett, a commuter who stops by Fry Street after class sometimes, feels that peeing/defecating in public is unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable,” Bartlett said. “You shouldn’t do it unless it’s really an emergency. And not trying to be sexist, but a female definitely shouldn’t do it. It’s easier for a guy to get away with it. But hey, I’m not the pee cop.”

Despite dealing with these incidents often, officer Crawford and other UNT patrolling officers still offer an empathetic approach to correcting this type of misconduct.

“I understand the bathrooms in the bars probably aren’t that great and some people are like ‘I got to go now’,” Crawford said. “So a warning or citation will usually do just fine.”