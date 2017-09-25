North Texas Daily

Devlin Isadore, a former Houston Eisenhower High School and Navarro College quarterback who joined the North Texas football team over the summer, is no longer with the program, a source close to the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Isadore sent out a tweet Sunday night alluding to the move, and was later removed from the roster. The tweet was later deleted.

Isadore was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Denton County jail records. He was booked and released the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

The team did not confirm whether the arrest played a role in the decision to remove him from the team.

Isadore was rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com after throwing for 2,972 yards and 26 touchdowns in two seasons at Navarro. He missed the majority of last season after suffering a torn ACL, and spent most of the spring working his way back onto the field.

Isadore took snaps through the Mean Green’s fall scrimmages as one of the top four quarterbacks receiving reps, along with sophomore starter Mason Fine, redshirt junior Quinn Shanbour and true freshman Cade Pearson.

Isadore did not play in a game for North Texas.

