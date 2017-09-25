North Texas Daily

Backup QB Devlin Isadore no longer with football program

Back To Homepage

Backup QB Devlin Isadore no longer with football program

Backup QB Devlin Isadore no longer with football program
September 25
13:20 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Devlin Isadore, a former Houston Eisenhower High School and Navarro College quarterback who joined the North Texas football team over the summer, is no longer with the program, a source close to the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Isadore sent out a tweet Sunday night alluding to the move, and was later removed from the roster. The tweet was later deleted.

Isadore was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Denton County jail records. He was booked and released the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Devlin Isadore | Denton County Jail

The team did not confirm whether the arrest played a role in the decision to remove him from the team.

Isadore was rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com after throwing for 2,972 yards and 26 touchdowns in two seasons at Navarro. He missed the majority of last season after suffering a torn ACL, and spent most of the spring working his way back onto the field.

Isadore took snaps through the Mean Green’s fall scrimmages as one of the top four quarterbacks receiving reps, along with sophomore starter Mason Fine, redshirt junior Quinn Shanbour and true freshman Cade Pearson.

Isadore did not play in a game for North Texas.

Featured image: North Texas head coach Seth Littrell walks the sideline during a game against Southern Methodist University. The Mean Green lost the game 54-32. Colin Mitchell

Tags
arrestdenton countyfootballmean greennorth texas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 21, 2017 Edition

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BradyKeane: Backup QB Devlin Isadore no longer with North Texas football program | https://t.co/DIliOuywoG https://t.co/3u5JesGZNr

- 39 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Festival goers can breathe easy, Denton-based music festival Oaktopia moves to Deep Ellum, announces 2017 lineup.… https://t.co/8dxrDPDCAi

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Offense, special teams overcome defensive struggles in North Texas’ win over UAB | @mattbrune25 https://t.co/VEUsqxrEmk

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Trevor Moore delivered the game-winner to secure a wild 46-43 win over UAB in the C-USA opener | @mattbrune25 https://t

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BradyKeane: Five observations from North Texas' 46-43 win over UAB | https://t.co/ZmZwKYouar https://t.co/XaygmOv63W

- 1 day ago

h J R
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.