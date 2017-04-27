Bar fight results in two criminal trespass notices, one arrest

What started as a bar fight on Fry Street Sunday ended in two criminal trespass notices and an arrest.

The manager of The Garage bar called Denton Police at 12:18 a.m. to report a fight on the street. While he was still on the phone describing the three-way fight to the operator, he said one of them had just been hit by a Ford Expedition.

After police arrived at the scene they found out that Jarvis Devon McLeod, the man who was arrested later that night, had been arguing with a woman and a man. The woman had been in a dating relationship with McLeod.



The woman tried to leave but McLeod jumped in front of the car to stop her. The car stopped abruptly, which gave people who were around the impression that he was hit, but he was not. Then both parties left but the woman called the police.

“I don’t want him coming to my property, please issue him a notice of trespass otherwise he will show at my apartment,” the woman said, according to Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer.

UNT police located McLeod in the 1400 block of W. Oak Street at 12:43 p.m. At this moment they informed him what a criminal trespass is and that he could not go to The Garage bar or to his girlfriend’s apartment.

“Jarvis was explained, in detail, what being trespassed meant. Jarvis was told that if he went to [the apartment] without getting the trespass lifted, he would be arrested,” the affidavit arrest warrant said.

When officers went to the woman’s apartment to give her a copy of the Notice of Trespass, they saw McLeod driving up to the complex. By this point, he had changed his clothes.

McLeod told the officer that his girlfriend called him saying that she was sorry and he could come over. When the officer talked to the woman, she informed him that McLeod was the one who called and she told him not to come over and to have one of his friends come over to get any items that belonged to him.

McLeod was arrested at 1:02 a.m. and charged with criminal trespass from the woman’s apartment on the 300 block of Fry Street. Police said they warned him not to return or he would go to jail.

He was held on a $500 bond but was released later that day.

