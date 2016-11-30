Big Mike’s Coffee changes name to Aura Coffee

The days of Big Mike’s Coffee are no more.

The coffee shop changed its name to Aura Coffee Wednesday as Kim McKibben, the shops owner, unveiled her choice for the new name and her plans to rebrand and renovate the Fry Street coffee shop.

“I bought the building for the energy surrounding it,” McKibben said. “So Aura was the perfect name.”

The shop’s new name was the brainchild a group of students from UNT’s Branding and Marketing class that impressed McKibben the most. Ninety-six students, under the direction of professor Eric Kennedy, were divided into groups and tasked with creating a new brand for the coffee shop. The groups made recommendations for the shop’s aesthetics, menu design, social media strategy, advertising strategy, and sponsorships.

“This team gave her a whole new layout [for the restaurant],” Kennedy said.

The winning six-student team spent around 198 hours on the project and made recommendations for changing the color pallete, the layout of the community room in the back of the shop, and a redesign of the dining room area. Because McKibben doesn’t have a lot of money to redesign, the groups had to tell her the estimated price of each change.

“These guys did enough stuff to keep me busy for another five years,” McKibben said. “Who knows what the shop will look like when it’s all said and done.”

She added she will have to slowly make the changes to the shop each time she gets a little money to renovate.

When McKibben took over the coffee shop in 2013, and began redesigning it last year, she planned to rename the shop Cara Coffee. McKibben said that the original thought to name the shop Cara Coffee stemmed from her love of Irish culture, and that to the Irish, Cara meant “friend”. However, one of the students in the winning group was bold enough to tell McKibben that in some Spanish dialects Cara means “expensive woman.”

“We didn’t want people to associate the shop with that,” McKibben said.

McKibben still doesn’t know when the coffee shop will get a new sign on its exterior, but plans to have local artist Matthew Long, a barista at her shop, paint the exterior.

In addition to a name change, the coffee shop will also stop selling Avoca Coffee. Instead the shop will brew Counter Culture Coffee. McKibben said that Aura will be the only coffee shop in North Texas selling Counter Culture coffee—setting her apart from the competition.