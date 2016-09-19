Burned body of TWU student Jacqueline Vandagriff found in Grapevine

A burned and dismembered body was found Wednesday near Grapevine Lake. On Monday morning, Grapevine police reported the body was that of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student.

Later Monday afternoon, the police updated the public that 30-year-old Charles Dean Bryant, of Haslet, Texas, is charged with capital murder and being held on a $1 million bond.

Vandagriff, a junior nutrition student, was from Frisco. Before attending TWU, Vandagriff attended cosmetology school at Paul Mitchell the School, in Dallas, according to her Facebook page.

Vandagriff’s body was found Wednesday morning at Acorn Woods Park, 1000 block of Oak Grove Loop South in Grapevine. The condition of the body was so severe that authorities could not initially determine Vandagriff’s gender.

Police arrested Bryant Sunday afternoon. There are few reported details about him so far. Police are still investigating Bryant’s motives for allegedly killing Vandagriff.

The North Texas Daily is following this story. Updates will be posted when they are made available.