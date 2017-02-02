  • Home
  • Sports
  • Keith Frazier out for remainder of season
Keith Frazier out for remainder of season
January 31, 2017

Keith Frazier out for remainder of season

North Texas men’s basketball head coach Tony Benford confirmed Tuesday senior guard Keith Frazier will be out for the remainder of the season with sore knees.

Frazier became the first McDonald’s All-American in program history when he transferred from Southern Methodist University last year. He made his debut for the Mean Green in December after being forced to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Frazier played in just four games.

“Right now he’s got too much pain,” Benford said. “It’s tough because he wanted to play, but physically he couldn’t go. He had the same injury at SMU and sat out with it.”

In four appearances, Frazier played 75 minutes while averaging eight points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Featured image: North Texas senior guard Keith Frazier stands while waiting for teammate Ryan Woolridge to take a free throw. Colin Mitchell

Tags basketballC-USAmean greennorth texassports

About author

Clay Massey
Clay Massey 60 posts

You might also like

UNT football deploys full roster during games

UNT football deploys full roster during games

Brett Medeiros / Senior Staff Writer During the last two years with Dan McCarney as the head coach of UNT’s football program, the team failed to fill the maximum number

A chat with Georgia’s sports editor

Tim Cato / Sports Editor I was able to chat with Cy Brown, the sports editor of the University of Georgia’s student paper The Red and Black. I answered some

Exhibition victory reveals new women’s basketball identity

Exhibition victory reveals new women’s basketball identity

Alex Lessard | Staff Writer @alexlikechexmix The North Texas fans, cheerleaders, dancers and basketball band all gathered for the first game action of the semester in the Super Pit Saturday

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply