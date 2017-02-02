Keith Frazier out for remainder of season

North Texas men’s basketball head coach Tony Benford confirmed Tuesday senior guard Keith Frazier will be out for the remainder of the season with sore knees.

Frazier became the first McDonald’s All-American in program history when he transferred from Southern Methodist University last year. He made his debut for the Mean Green in December after being forced to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Frazier played in just four games.

“Right now he’s got too much pain,” Benford said. “It’s tough because he wanted to play, but physically he couldn’t go. He had the same injury at SMU and sat out with it.”

In four appearances, Frazier played 75 minutes while averaging eight points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Featured image: North Texas senior guard Keith Frazier stands while waiting for teammate Ryan Woolridge to take a free throw. Colin Mitchell