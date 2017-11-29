Brother of slain UNT student asks community for help

The half-brother of slain UNT student Amanda Clairmont is asking the local community to help share her story.

Clairmont, a 21-year-old UNT business major, was found shot to death in a vehicle in a vacant parking lot along the Interstate 35E service road in Corinth on Sunday, Nov. 19, according to a release from the Corinth Police Department.

As of Wednesday, Corinth police had not given any updates on the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Mike Gawlik, Clairmont’s half-brother, said she was with several friends on Fry Street the night of her death. The last time Gawlik spoke with Clairmont was the week before her death when she told him she was preparing for a Latin quiz.

“I’m pretty numb to death, but this has taken me to a whole new level,” Gawlik said. “I just have a lot of vengeance in my heart … I want this piece of s–t busted. We all do.”

Gawlik first learned of Clairmont’s death from her father and said he thought someone was playing a joke on him.

“I was in complete disbelief,” Gawlik said. “I didn’t even know she had been shot until the day after.”

Corinth police are treating this case as a homicide and are working with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Denton County Sheriff’s Department. Jimmie Gregg, lieutenant criminal investigations commander for the Corinth Police Department, told The Dallas Morning News it is the first murder investigation in Corinth in 17 years.

Although police have not made any arrests, Gawlik believes law enforcement is doing all they can to bring her killer to justice.

“I do feel like the state itself is using a tremendous amount of resources for this case,” Gawlik said.

Kayla Ast, a friend of Clairmont’s, started a fundraiser on Nov. 21 for Clairmont’s funeral service. She has raised $2,680 since starting it and has a goal to reach $10,000. According to the fundraiser, 51 people have contributed at the time of print.

Ast said she started the fundraiser because Clairmont was like family to her.

“I met Amanda as a sophomore in high school,” Ast said. “She was a very genuine person who was very artsy and beautiful inside and out. She taught me what it would be like to have an older sister who could also be a best friend.”

UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet confirmed Clairmont attended Liberty High School in Frisco and enrolled at UNT in fall 2014 to major in business.

Clairmont was also interested in makeup and recently created an Instagram account to gain a following as a freelance makeup artist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Our deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of UNT student Amanda Clairmont,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy with the news of the tragic loss of her life.”

Members of The Vocal Majority, an all-male chorus, also posted a video on YouTube dedicating “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” for Clairmont. One of their members and his family are close friends with Clairmont’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corinth Criminal Investigations at 940-498-2017.

Gawlik is asking people of the community to continue sharing her story and spreading the word, saying the sharing of Clairmont’s story has helped her family.

“I think if enough people start looking into it and start getting involved, somebody might come forward,” Gawlik said. “Maybe somebody might know something.”

Amanda Clairmont | Facebook