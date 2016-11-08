Incumbent Burgess faces off against Democrat challenger Mauck

By: Tiffany Ditto and Bina Perino

Incumbent Michael Burgess, Republican, faced off with Eric Mauck, Democrat in their pursuit of representing Texas’ District 26 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Eric Mauck isn’t a traditional politician, the 39-year-old retail store manager and internet radio host hopes to bring big changes to congress. If elected, he promises livable wages, raising taxes on wealthy corporations, improving our education system, providing affordable health care and capping student loan interest rates.

He said in May he wants to propose a bill in his first 60 days in congress to cap student loan interest rates at 3 percent.

Mauck announced his candidacy in October 2015, won the Democratic nomination unopposed in March and has since tried to get his name in the eyes of the public.

UNT students best know Mauck from his guest speech at the university in April.

He has endorsements from the AFL-CIO (state federation of labor unions) and the United Automobile Workers. But he faces an incumbent.

Burgess, 66-year-old UNT alum, was elected to his house seat in 2003 and has since served on key committees such as the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House rules committee. While in congress, Burgess voted against the Iran nuclear deal, voted in favor of the government shutdown of 2013, voted in favor of stronger screening procedures for immigrants and voted in favor of bans on abortions 20 weeks after fertilization.

In 2012, Burgess beat democrat David Sanchez by a landslide capturing 63 percent of the vote. In 2014, Burgess did not have a democratic opponent and maintained his house seat with over 82 percent of the vote against libertarian Mark Boler who captured 17 percent of the vote.

According to the Federal Elections Committee, Burgess raised $1.2 million dollars this election in hopes of regaining his seat, while Muack has not reported any funds to the FEC.

Burgess is from Rochester, Minnesota and got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees form UNT. He later obtained another master’s at the University of Texas, Dallas and gained his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston.

Burgess has a net worth of $1.5 million and currently makes around $174,000 a year in congress.

Libertarian Mark Boler also faced the two at the ballots, but only captured a small percentage of the vote.

Featured Image: Eric Mauck, left, Democrat, is running against Michael Burgess, Republican.