North Texas Daily

UNT, Texas Women’s University and North Central Texas College students can grab free groceries at the Denton Wesley building on July 28 from 1 to 3 pm. Anyone taking classes can participate after presenting their student ID.

The Denton Wesley Foundation is a United Methodist campus ministry located between Kerr and Maple hall. Their free grocery program is called Shiloh, which is designed to relieve some pressure from college students.

“If it comes down to being able to pay for your electricity or pay for food, sorry, but sometimes electricity comes first,” Amanda Baker, a ministry administrator said. “Sometimes food comes first and then you don’t have electricity. We want to relieve that pressure for the community, for those who are really in need.”

During fall and spring semesters, Shiloh happens every other Friday. This is their first time doing Shiloh over the summer.

The ministry wanted to accommodate the students on campus after the spring semester ended. Instead of every other week, they decided to have Shiloh once a month in June and July.

Education junior and a Shiloh intern Katrina Krauss is in charge of organizing the free grocery events.

“I really just like to help out my community in anyway that I can,” Krauss said. “My mom, when she was in college, really needed assistance. So, I guess I found a way to help people like my mom with giving out free groceries.”

The food is donated to Denton Wesley Foundation by the Tarrant County food bank. Churches, such as First United Methodist in Flower Mound and First Denton also help with donations.

Baker says they use anywhere from 500 to 1500 pounds of food. They work with nonperishables and don’t have anything refrigerated.

Some of the food includes Fiber One bars, bags of rice and beans and canned meats among other items. Students can fill one grocery bag as packed as they want.

Hannah Hampton, an education junior, has participated in Shiloh.

“It was really neat. I could just go around and take the amount of food I needed,” Hampton said.

On average, 470 students per semester attended Shiloh last year. The line would start in the building and almost reach out the doors, according to Baker.

“When we realized it was almost 500 students per semester coming here, we [saw] a need, a huge need. And we are trying to fulfill it,” Baker said.

The free grocery event started two years ago when all the food they had fit into a closet. Krauss hopes the facility will continue to grow and eventually resemble a grocery store.

Shiloh makes eating right easier for Vanessa Rodriguez, a human development of family studies junior.

“Budgeting is hard and then eating healthy is hard, especially grocery shopping,” Rodriguez said. “So it’s easier to eat out and spend more money.”

Baker said students have told her that they would have starved without Shiloh.

“We want for these students to be able to, not only survive, but to really thrive and make it in this environment so they can get their degrees and maybe pay it back or pay it forward to someone else in the future.”

Featured Image: Katrina Krauss is entering her second year helping with the food pantry at the Wesely foundation. Krauss has been volunteering with Wesley since her freshmen year. Cameron Roe