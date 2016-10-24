Campus police provide safety tips for students

Cory Smout | Contributor

A recent Twitter poll conducted by the NT Daily following the news of last month’s drug deal gone bad and the killing of a TWU student shows that some students do not feel safe around Denton.

This and news of Thursday’s two campus robberies have UNT and Denton Police on high alert.

In response to students who do not feel safe on campus, UNT offers a bounty of programs and resources to educate students and faculty on campus safety.

For example, campus police monitor 70 emergency phones available to anyone on campus.

UNT also provides students access to the Eagle Alert system and a “late night shuttle system” to help ensure campus safety.

To help raise awareness, the Daily scoured the campus and spoke with law enforcement to generate a list of helpful tips for students to stay safe on campus.

Walking on campus

When students head out at night, UNT police spokesperson Kevin Crawford recommends avoiding isolated areas. Dress sensibly and avoid flashy clothing and purses, police suggest. Learn the campus geography and routes, and learn where the emergency phones are located on campus.

He also recommends being aware of your surroundings and walk in groups if possible, or what police call, “the buddy system.” And he reminds students to never text and walk.

Residence Halls

When leaving the dorms, Crawford recommends locking your dorm room or apartment at all times. And he said to be careful who you let into your room.

Remember never to leave your valuables unsecured in your dorm room or your door or window unlocked or propped open. Crawford reminds students to never leave any personal property unattended.

Parking Lots

When out and about, always lock your vehicle, roll up your windows and secure valuables out of sight, Crawford said. When out at night park your vehicle in a well-lit area. Make sure you scan the area when exiting and entering your vehicle.

Never park your vehicle in one area for a long time and park it where it can be easy to find. Always have your keys in hand ready to open the door when approaching your vehicle. And again, don’t text and walk.

Personal safety

Campus police remind students to trust their instincts, and show confidence. Always stay alert to your surroundings and have your phone handy. Make sure it is completely charged before going out and “use your cell phone as a lifeline,” Crawford said.

Crawford suggests students should “create a safety plan at home,” to ensure personal safety.

For more information on preparedness, tips to stay aware, and campus or personal safety programs visit the UNT Police Department’s webpage at www.unt.edu/police.