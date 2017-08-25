North Texas Daily

Once again the Mean Green volleyball team kicked off a new season with a win at home, this time knocking off Tulsa in four sets (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) Friday night at the Mean Green Volleyball Complex.

North Texas has won every home opener since 2009, and had no issues continuing that streak this year. The Mean Green were noticeably comfortable in front of the home crowd, and quickly settled into a rhythm against the Golden Hurricanes.

“It was very nice [to open at home],” senior middle blocker Amanda Chamberlain said. “I love playing at home with the band, the atmosphere and all the fans are really engaged, it’s really amazing.”

Led by Chamberlain, who had 20 kills in the win, North Texas showed its athleticism with a kill percentage of at least .244 in every set.

The Mean Green amassed 17 more kills than Tulsa over the course of the night.

“I thought Amanda did a good job today,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “They had a hard time stopping her and the setters did a good job of finding her and putting her in a good position.”

Chamberlain had a kill percentage of .667, which Palileo attributed to both her and the team’s two main setters – juniors Karley York and Alex Janak. York posted 32 assists while Janak added 19 of her own.

Behind a strong start from Chamberlain, York and Janak, North Texas had the Golden Hurricanes on the ropes with a two set lead. But Tulsa took advantage of six Mean Green serving errors and stole the third set 25-21, stalling what would have been a straight set victory.

“We missed a few serves in a row and then we kind of just let up and let them back in [the set],” senior outside hitter Alexis Wright said.

The Mean Green were able to close out the match in the following set 25-19.

In addition to kicking off a new season, the match marked the collegiate debut of three freshman who played significant time for North Texas in outside hitter Barbara Teakell, libero Andi Elley and outside hitter Valerie Valerian.

Palileo said that they did a great job getting the middles going, further opening up play for the team’s attackers. But he was most impressed by the Mean Green’s defensive dominance at the net, again led by Chamberlain, who had two of the team’s four blocks on the night.

“I think [the blocks] really set us up defensively,” Palileo said. “That’s always the first line of defense but we also adjusted, when they [started to] tip and go over the top. So it definitely helped us defend.”

The Mean Green will continue in the North Texas Invitational tomorrow, taking on Texas Tech at 10 a.m. and Montana at 7:30 p.m.

Featured Image: Seniors Amanda Chamberlain (13) and Alexis Wright (11) block Tulsa hitter Emily Thornson (2) in home-opening victory. Madison Gore