China’s trade goals increase Trump’s policies
President Donald Trump’s isolationist policies are advantageous for a China on the rise. By minimizing U.S. international influence, Trump is leaving open an economic power void that could easily be filled by any other country.
Ever since Trump took office, Chinese President Xi Jing Ping began to paint China as a globally oriented community. Chinese media is underlining China’s role in the global scene and portraying itself as a world power capable of spreading its influence to all corners of the world.
The way that things are happening now, China is antithetical to America. While Trump prepares to cut funds for the Environmental Protection Agency, President Xi vigorously defended the Paris Agreement on curbing greenhouse gas emissions. When Trump left the Trans-Pacific Partnership, China began to propose its own trade organization that would allow it to retain power in the Pacific.
Everything Trump does, China has an answer. This type of tit-for-tat game that China plays has allowed it to gradually spread its tendrils into the depths of the entire world. Even the 45 percent tariffs that Trump has proposed on Chinese imports would hurt U.S. consumers more than Chinese exporters.
By keeping exchange rates low, it can consistently collect money through its taxes on exports. This money is then used on military excursions in the Philippines that also allow it to pressure the U.S. into giving it more favorable terms. The U.S., in turn, has also held the threat of investigating China directly for being a “currency manipulator,” which would lead to possible sanctions by the international community in exchange for its cooperation in dealing with North Korea.
Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
You might also like
We must improve UNT’s sexual harassment policy
James Stevens | Contributing Writer Each university has its own legal way of handling unwarranted sexual advances and harassment. However in 2007, the Newsletter on Intellectual Freedom mentioned that “most
How Hillary Clinton lost the election
By Sidney Johnson As a progressive, I hate to say I told you so, but the era so many scoffed at is actually here and it’s as ugly as we
UNT’s claim to Norah Jones is trivial, at best
In case you weren’t aware, Norah Jones, the brilliant and acclaimed jazz singer, musician and Texas native, is a UNT alumna. She attended UNT for a short time to study
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!