North Texas Daily

Upcoming Denton Events

A Not-So-Scary Halloween

By Gabriella Masters

If you’re interested in a more relaxed Halloween experience in Denton, then come to Steve’s Wine Bar on October 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 219 E. Hickory Street where you can enjoy a wonderful glass or bottle of wine, local craft beers, and soothing live jazz performances. Hungry? Luckily Steve’s Wine Bar is located right on The Square and several of the local restaurants nearby are willing to take phone orders and deliver right to you. That way, you can enjoy some delicious food along with your adult beverage! So, leave the trick or treating to the kids and come treat yourself this Halloween at Steve’s Wine Bar! For more information you can visit discoverdenton.com

Yoga Squared

By Gabriella Masters

Calling all yogis! If you enjoy supporting Denton’s local business scene and giving back to local charities, come to the Courthouse on the Square on Nov. 18 to enjoy an outdoor yoga practice. Yoga on the Square will be held at 9 a.m. on 110 W. Hickory St.

The event will be hosted by Karma Yoga, a community of Denton yogis whose main mission is to make a difference in the lives of others, to give back to the community and to feel good with oneself on and off the matt! Yoga on the Square is open to all ages and all levels of yoga experience. There’s a $5 cover, but an unselfish portion of proceeds will go toward local charities and nonprofit organizations. For more information visit discoverdenton.com. Namaste.

Basketball Beginnings

By Myles Mwamba

With a football season well underway, basketball fanatics will again have something to watch. Putting our past court troubles behind us, the new- look Mean Green will wipe the slate clean under the helm of new Coach Grant McCasland, who hopes to reshape the program. The North Texas men’s basketball team begins their season with a home opener in the Super Pit against Eureka College on Nov. 10. Game tickets are on sell now. Check out MeanGreenSports.com for more details about the full schedule for UNT.

Boo Without the Hoo

With the month of October coming to an end, you know what holiday is up next…. Halloween! It’s the night where children of all ages (college kids included) can dress up, and for one night, be who they want to be: zombies, ghost, dreaded professors. The University of North Texas will be holding its annual Boo Bash event from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 in the Student Union’s Eagle Emerald Ballroom. The University Program Council sponsors Boo Bash, a community-wide Halloween carnival aimed at Denton elementary school students. UNT student organizations host activity booths where children can play games to win candy and prizes. It’s a safe, family-friendly, fun- packed alternative to trick or treating. The event is open to the public. For more information about the event you can visit http://studentaffairs.unt.edu/events

Art for Denton’s Sake

By Kara Nichols

Take an evening stroll around the square and experience Denton’s art and culture firsthand by joining the activities and festivities of First Friday. A consortium of Denton businesses and art galleries will host the event on Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Denton Square.

Local businesses participating in the event include:

The Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, where there will be live music and art exhibitions from the Greater Denton Arts Council.

The DIME Store, where visitors create crafts and those 21 years and older can drink sangria at from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Discover Denton Welcome Center is handing out free beer samples from the Bearded Monk for those 21 and older.

Vintage Bleu and Circa 77 want you to treat yourself during extended shopping hours!

A Creative Art Studio is hosting a fun party at from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., where they will be featuring artists and musicians throughout the night.

Activity hours may vary by business. To see hours and full details of this event, please visit First Friday Denton’s official Facebook page.

Cirque du Horror

By Kara Nichols

Under an oversized stripe tent, journey back in time where curiosities and wonders were both awe-inspiring and frightening; where the mysteries and legends heard today first began. Cirque du Horror, created in 2009 by UNT graduate and composer, David J. Pierce, rallied together some of DFW’s finest artists and musicians to create a musical production that provides entertainment and a touch of macabre for audiences of all ages.

You don’t want to miss seeing this spectacle yourself on Saturday, Oct. 28, with separate performances starting at 4:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and a final performance on Sunday, Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m. at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. in Denton, The Halloween-themed musical performance will make you laugh, and give you a fright!

Tickets begin at $20 for reserved tabled seating on Friday and Sunday only, $15 for general admission, $7 for children, but for little one’s under 3, it’s free. To purchase tickets, please visit the official Dan’s Silverleaf website, at DansSilverleaf.com. But better act fast – these tickets are selling quickly!

For more information about Cirque du Horror, visit Cirqueduhorror.com.

Coming Home

By Shane Monaco

With the changing of the seasons, it’s time once again for UNT Homecoming Week. The events will be going on from Nov. 6-11, all culminating with the big game on Saturday against UTEP. During the week, the many events include the school parade, and a spirit march with the homecoming bonfire.

All those who want to come and represent our Eagles during Saturday’s game at Apogee Stadium can grab the free Mean Green Game Day shuttles that will let you avoid the heavy traffic expected. Some events are only open to students while still others will require an RSVP.

Specific times and events can be found as they are posted at: http://studentaffairs.unt.edu/student-activities-center/programs/homecoming

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival

By Shane Monaco

Spirits are taking over the streets of Denton this year as the city hosts its very own Day of the Dead festival on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The goal of the festival is to showcase the artistic and rich cultural community of Denton while providing a safe and fun outing for people of any age. In addition to the other festivities, there will also be a show of Denton’s Halloween Musical “Cirque du Horror.”

The festivities will be held outdoors at Hickory and Industrial streets and will feature free admission for all those who wish to join the fun. More information can be found by visiting the website: http://www.dentondayofthedeadfestival.com/