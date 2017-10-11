North Texas Daily

The City of Denton submitted an application last month to try and bring online retailer Amazon’s second headquarters (HQ2) to the city.

Amazon announced it was searching for a second headquarters location on Sept. 9. On Friday, Sept. 29, Denton pitched idea locations to the company.

The City of Denton pitched three possible locations, one at the northern part of town, one at the southern part of town and a small hub in Downtown Denton.

Denton is up against Plano, who also acquired the new North American headquarters for Toyota Motor Company this year. McKinney is also a contender, recently named the number one place to live in the country by Money Magazine. Allen is trying for the location as well.

These North Texas cities are just a few of the 50 across the country who sent in proposals.

Caroline Booth, director of economic development for the City of Denton, said Amazon’s announcement for finding a new location for their “HQ2” was unusual and different, allowing for a wider response.

“We check if we meet their basic site requirements, workforce requirements, all the things that would be their primary decision drivers,” Booth said. “We look at their preferences, if they want to be near universities, how close they want to be to an interstate or airport transportation. We were a great match for all their preferences so we thought we would be a great fit for them and needed to respond.”

After making sure the project fits well with the city’s recruitment goals, which are set by the city council, the next step was to gather as much data as possible to create a good proposal.

City council member Dalton Gregory said the policy is set to encourage growth and business and coming to Denton would be a major investment for Amazon.

“Amazon would benefit because Denton is located centrally,” Gregory said. “Denton is already a distribution hub and is just up the road from the airport and has three highways that intersect.”

If Amazon chooses Denton for its new home, Booth said it will offer much more for students and residents.

“It will bring a huge amount of attention to the community and what we have to offer, what makes us attractive,” Booth said. “There will be great opportunities for partnerships, to produce new programs and collaborations. Many exciting things can happen from this.”

This is just one more large corporation or business to call Denton its new home.

In 2015, it was announced Buc-ee’s would make way to Denton and will open in 2019. There is also a convention center and the continuous growth of the Rayzor Ranch shopping center, as well as the construction of Highway 380 and Interstate 35.

Dr. Michael Carroll, director of the economics research group at UNT, said if Amazon were to come to Denton, it would be enormous and bring in a ton of jobs.

“It would bring far more spending on events such as the ones that will be at the convention center,” Carroll said. “Denton is growing and would certainly grow faster if Amazon were here.”

The economic development planning board coordinated the proposal with the chamber of commerce, UNT, Texas Women’s University, Denton Independent School District, North Central Texas College, Denton County Transportation Authority and private businesses to make sure the best proposal was produced and attractive to Amazon.

“This has been a really fun proposal to work on,” Booth said. “Many parts of the community worked to pull this together. It is great to see cooperation from all parts of the community.”

By Oct. 19, the Dallas Regional Chamber will be making a bid on behalf of the North Texas cities who pitched to them. A final decision by Amazon is expected to be made by early 2018.

