Close but no cigar; late rally by UAB denies men’s basketball of first C-USA win

The Mean Green men’s basketball team was hoping the third time was the charm in conference play.

And it would’ve been, if it wasn’t for those meddling Blazers.

On the back of a 12-2 University of Alabama at Birmingham (8-7, 1-1) run to close the game, the Blazers clawed back and got the win over North Texas (6-9, 0-3) Thursday night by a final of 54-52. UAB was led in scoring by junior forward William Lee, who hit several big shots down the stretch, including the game-winner with under six seconds to play.

“We had some good looks from the field,” head coach Tony Benford said. “They hit some big shots.

With 5.9 ticks left on the clock, Lee drove the lane and absorbed the contact from sophomore guard Allante Holston.

Much to the chagrin of North Texas fans, the shot rolled around and found the bottom of the net, and Lee went to the line to covert the and-one. With no timeouts, senior guard J-Mychal Reese took the ensuing inbounds pass and ran the length of the court before finding freshman Ryan Woolridge for a 16-footer that would have sent the game to over time.

But Woolridge’s shot refused to fall, and the Mean Green somberly trotted to the locker room.

“It was a good shot,” Woolridge said. “It’s just one of those ones that could have went in or went out.”

For Benford, it was deja vu all over again.

A few weeks ago against San Diego, North Texas was whistled for a charge that negated what would have been a game-winning shot from Reese. Benford believed the roles should have been reversed against UAB, with Lee’s shot being waived off for plowing into Holston.

“You think that sometimes in your building you would get that call,” Benford said. “We didn’t get it. I thought we would get rewarded for that San Diego game. I could see that flashback. I thought he was there. I thought he was set. But that’s part of the game.”

Woolridge made his first start for North Texas and goto off to a hot start, scoring eight points in the first half. He struggled after halftime, however, and failed to add to his tally in the final 20 minutes.

“In the second half I got complacent,” Woolridge said.

Reese got into double digits for the fourth straight game with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Junior forward Jeremy Combs added 10 points of his own, but at times looked hampered with an ankle injury that has plagued him all season.

“[Combs is] moving better, but he doesn’t just have his explosiveness,” Benford said. “He’s having a difficult time finishing.”

North Texas managed just two points in the final four minutes of play, including several misses that would have put the game out of reach or forced the Blazers to foul to extend the game.

The Mean Green have still yet to win a game in Conference USA, with the first place Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders set to visit the Super Pit on Saturday.

“We just didn’t hit a few shots,” Reese said.

Next up: North Texas hosts Middle Tennessee (12-3, 2-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Featured image: North Texas senior guard J-Mychal Reese (52) shoots a three point shot against the UAB Blazers. Reese scored 16 points. Colin Mitchell