North Texas Daily

Colin Kaepernick has been living up to his promise to pledge $1 million to organizations fighting for oppressed communities. A lot of people told him to put his money where his mouth is if he wanted to take a knee, and he has.

Kaepernick has reached over $800,000 of the $1 million he is raising to help organizations for social justice. People believe he shouldn’t have taken a knee a year ago because they think he’s rich, meaning he is not oppressed and therefore should not act on issues he “cannot” relate to.

This could not be more ignorant.

Stating that rich people can’t empathize or stand up to what they feel is wrong in this country because of their money does not correlate. Kaepernick was not rich before he joined the NFL and he is black in America.

Being black in this country brings about its own discriminatory experiences no matter how much money you have.

Kaepernick stated this is not for him and it is not a selfish act he is seeking attention for. In fact, Kaepernick started his protest without much buzz from his end. Only when inquired by a reporter did he openly answer the question why.

Yet because of the domino affect of what came after and people claiming he needs to be about action if he really wants to make a difference, Kaepernick pledged to organizations commuting to social equality. He has quietly been pledging his money, and it has fallen under the radar.

As the protest continues to spread across the NFL nearly a year later, there has been no wide-scale discussion of Kaepernick living up to what most of his opposers wanted him to do now that he’s actually doing it.

He even helped an organization in our own backyard.

Mothers Against Police Brutality, based out of Dallas, received $25,000 from Kaepernick. Press advisory Sara Mokuria noted that Mothers Against Police Brutality was one of the first to receive a donation from the former 49ers quarterback. He left a message for the women saying he supported what they were doing.

“He has been one of the most personable and giving athletes we’ve had in a long time,” Mokuria said. “Put him in the category of Ali and others in term of their commitment to justice and fighting for our community.”

Kaepernick donates to larger organizations, but he also wants to help on a more personal level. He reached out to the family of Jordan Edwards looking to help. Edwards was the 15-year-old black boy who was shot by police officer Roy Oliver in Balch Springs in April.

A breakdown of his donations is available on his website. Even in light of public controversy, Kaepernick’s humble quest is making big differences across the country for those communities. It is impossible to deny that Kaepernick has been quiet about his dealings. He is not worried about it being well known, he does not need that. He is just concerned about the impact it will have.

Kaepernick’s fame, funds and football stats are the main topic in the media when his good deeds are discussed. In the end, the people of the communities he is helping are benefited the most.

For many Americans who say they are proud Americans, Kaepernick taking a knee for the national anthem was disrespectful. Compare it to the college sit-ins of the 1960s. A silent protest that made waves. All they did was silently sit, wanting to be served equally.

Kaepernick feels as if the flag does not represent what he stands for. He silently kneels until there’s change. Kaepernick is doing his part to make the change he wants to see. Why are we not talking about it?

Featured illustration by Theresa Sanchez