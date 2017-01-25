College of Education appoints new dean ready to address students’ issues

Robert Warren | Staff Writer

The UNT College of Education will welcome more freshmen in August as the university sees more growth in enrollment. But they’ll also be joined by their new dean: former University of Texas at Austin education chair Randy Bomer.

He is finishing his term there and in the fall and will be joining with education majors and faculty to improve the quality of learning at the college.

“Improving the quality of students’ learning is the top priority of the students’ education,” Bomer said.

Bomer said he is looking into where he is going to move during spring break and will be making several visits to the campus to check it out. He said he and his wife are looking forward to being in a new change of venue.

This change will be in stature as well. Bomer will not only get a bump in status, he will also become the dean for a college regionally and nationally recognized as 4th in Texas by the Best Education Schools website.

“I will be sad leaving my faculty and students at The University of Texas,” Bomer said. “But my wife and I are really looking forward to meeting the people at the University North Texas and the coming to a new area.”

Olivia Eubanks, a kinesiology freshman, said she thought one area of improvement could be advising.

“It’s helpful,” Eubanks said. “I just wish it was more efficient in guiding us towards our career.”

In response Bomer said the college needs to make sure students are ready for their future careers.

“I agree that they should be fully equipped as they head out toward their careers,” Bomer said. “And that can be done through career orientation and placement services.”

Daniel Flores, a kinesiology junior, said that there could be more scholarships and internships within the College of Education and suggested narrowing down what the college of education really is since there is so much under it.

Bomer said the colleges are nearly always looking for individuals, families and business to fund financial aid for students.

“We want to provide them with as much financial support as we can,” Bomer said

Bomer also wants to place a lot of his efforts on improving research output at UNT. He said there’s room to improve and will bring in new people that will allow the university to commit more energy and funds to research.

“I want to help the university and the college to solidify it as a research institution,” Bomer said “There is some room to grow in that status. I can make very deliberate hirings in new faculty to rise rankings in the institution.”

Bomer said that there are a higher number of students in the College of Education at the University of North Texas than that of UT Austin. Bomer pointed out how the University of North Texas has really moved up in the rankings and how he is excited to soon be a part of that. He will begin his post Aug. 1.

“We need to look at existing programs and how up to date they are and then I would imagine at that time we would be looking to add new programs and would decide if so what.” Boomer said “I think the way the education is taught is good. I think they are doing an amazing job.”

Feature Image: Matthew Hall is where the College of Education is located. Randy Bomer will take over as the new dean of the college next fall semester. Jake King