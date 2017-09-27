North Texas Daily

The Mean Green have done their part – it’s time for UNT students to pack Apogee Stadium

Back To Homepage

The Mean Green have done their part – it’s time for UNT students to pack Apogee Stadium

The Mean Green have done their part – it’s time for UNT students to pack Apogee Stadium
September 27
11:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The administration has done its part. The football team has done its part.

Now it’s on you, the students of the University of North Texas.

The football team could use – no – the Mean Green football team deserves your attendance at Apogee stadium six times a year for about three hours at a time. Doing so will create a real home-field advantage for the team and create a real college football environment.

I know, North Texas is not known around the country for its athletic history. UNT students are often focused on music, science, history and preparing for their rigorous courses because, historically, the university has far more to offer academically than athletically.

But we are talking about one of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the country here. It’s an emerging program with fun players who make exciting plays to entertain everyone at North Texas. Those who are at the games, at least.

This is not Alabama or Oklahoma-level football, but it is high-quality football missing just one thing.

A high-quality atmosphere.

“It’s great to look up and see the fans there, believing,” senior running back Jeffery Wilson said. “We need that every week and even more. To see those stands packed and filled up, it gives us the energy to go that much harder for them.”

A decent crowd, which is what North Texas has by other FBS standards, helps the home team. It does not, however, disrupt the away team much at all. That’s what great crowds do.

You see it every week on TV. Opposing quarterbacks frantically wave their hands around motioning to receivers and lineman without using words because even yelling is pointless with a deafening crowd. Eventually, teams are forced to burn a precious time out or run the play despite lack of organization.

That’s what great crowds do. They impact the game.

“The fans are great, if we come out flat they’re right there behind us,” sophomore quarterback Mason Fine said. “We had a great turnout at our [last] game, hopefully there will be more fans [at the] next home game, but we just have to keep winning and they’ll have our back.”

Athletic director Wren Baker and associate vice president Jared Mosley have done everything in their power to increase interest in the athletic program. Whether it’s through marketing plans, enticing clubs and organizations to come out or a thoughtful promotional ploy, they’ve been extremely proactive in attempting to fill Apogee six times a year.

In the end, though, the university gives free admission to the near 38,000 students enrolled. It’s up to you to make those numbers jump in next four home games.

The only question left to ask now is: how good does this football program need to be for Apogee to consistently host an attendance closer to the capacity of just under 31,000?

In 2014, the football team went 4-8 and scored 27.2 points per game. Their average announced attendance per game was 19,271. During the dismal 2015 campaign, North Texas averaged just 13,361. Last season, with Littrell and company taking over, the Mean Green went 5-8 and averaged 24.8 points per game. They averaged an announced attendance of 19,878.

This year’s team is 2-2 and averages 37.8 points per game. They have explosive players and a lot of returners from last season’s team that advanced to a bowl game in the first year under Littrell. The excitement should be there. The seats should be filled. Right?

Not quite.

In two home games, this year’s football team has an average announced attendance of 19,867.

I’m calling you out students. The next home game is a big rivalry game against University of Texas at San Antonio at 5:30 p.m on Saturday Oct. 14.

I’ll see you there.

Featured Image: North Texas football fans celebrate after North Texas scores a touchdown against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sept. 23 at Apogee Stadium. The attendance of the game was 20,142. Sara Carpenter

Tags
apogeeattendancefootballmean greennorth texas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men's basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. HoustonEagle
    HoustonEagle September 27, 15:35

    Hell yes! Lets all get out there and support OUR team.

    Reply to this comment
  2. ProudAlum
    ProudAlum September 28, 10:19

    One cool thing about Apogee Stadium (many may not know this) is that it was designed with acoustics in mind. I’ve been in that empty stadium and you can literally hear 2 people talking across the field. So the advantage is 30k+ people in Apogee sounds like a lot more due to the design. In the first game there vs Houston, their QB couldn’t communicate to the other players the stadium was so loud. I can’t imagine the atmosphere if that thing was full. It’s a truly unique stadium. I would love to see what it looked like sold out. Teams would hate coming here…

    Reply to this comment
  3. Rick V
    Rick V September 28, 15:19

    Will you be in the press box away from us (fans) peasants?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 28, 2017 Edition

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @mattbrune25: Jeffery Wilson is currently 2nd in the FBS in rushing yards.Before today he was T-7th. 3 players who were ahead of him a…

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Mean Green overcome slow start, use offensive explosion to knock off Southern Mississippi. https://t.co/ai3604TqRF https://t.co/2XsUsApUpe

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
LIGHT THE TOWER! ❇️FINAL: North Texas 43, Southern Miss 28.The Mean Green start 2-0 in conference play for the… https://t.co/EuxwmqkTpK

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Touchdown Jeffery Wilson! After the long reception from Jalen Guyton, Wilson punches it in to make it 40-28 North Texas.

- 1 day ago

h J R
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.