Conference-USA round up

A couple of coaches left their posts around Conference-USA this week. Let’s dive in to the league.

Western Kentucky University – The No. 25 ranked volleyball team picked up a sweep against Charlotte over the weekend. The Hilltoppers have now won 40 straight home conference matches.

University of Texas at San Antonio – Freshman forward Jordyn Lacy won her first C-USA Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday. She scored a pair of goals to get the Roadrunners off to a winning start in conference play, defeating Middle Tennessee 3-1.

University of Texas at El Paso – The Miners were handled at home by Southern Miss 34-7 in football. The Miners committed three turnovers as the offense struggled to get going.

University of Alabama at Birmingham – The Lady Blazer’s soccer team snatched a double overtime victory at home. Megan Hudgens slotted home a goal to break a 0-0 deadlock, handing the Blazer’s a 1-0 win.

University of Southern Mississippi – Football’s Curtis Mikell and volleyball’s Stephany Purdue were named the school’s student-athletes of the week. Mikell tallied two interceptions, while Purdue had 33 kills on the weekend.

Rice University – Senior right-side hitter Chelsey Harris was selected as the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week. It’s Harris’ first honor, earning the title after 40 kills in eight sets.

Old Dominion University – Former Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Affairs, Ken Brown was promoted to the position of Deputy Athletic Director. Brown has been at ODU since 2011.

Middle Tennessee State University – Head volleyball coach Dan Aheirs resigned from his position effective immediately. Aheirs cited personal reasons, mainly around his behaviors after the death of his mother earlier in the month.

Marshall University – Women’s golf notched a top half finish in the first day of the Lady Pirate Intercollegiate. Freshman Shelby Brauckmuller tied for 10th.

Louisiana Tech University – Women’s soccer renewed it’s partnership with local non-profit 4 Paws Rescue Inc. The team donates time in the preseason to help care for stray, abandoned and neglected dogs.

Florida Atlantic University – Former women’s soccer standout Claire Emsile is enjoying success overseas with her pro club, Bristol City Women’s Football Club. She has six goals, and is tied for the team lead of the club, which is leading their division.

Florida International University – Head football coach Ron Turner was relived of his duties effective immediately after the team’s 53-14 loss to the University of Central Florida. FIU will look nationally for candidates to replace Turner.

University of North Carolina – Charlotte – Sophomore Tom Nobles was named the C-USA cross country athlete of the week. Nobles set a personal record in the 8K with a 24:41.1 time.