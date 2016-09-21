Conference-USA round-up

This week, Conference-USA is seeing conference play start to ramp up across all sports. Here’s what’s happening in C-USA.

Western Kentucky University – Men’s golf sophomore Billy Tom Sargent picked up his second straight top-five finish on Tuesday. His finish at one-under par helped the Hilltoppers tie for seventh as a team.

University of Texas at San Antonio – The Roadrunners faced a stout opponent in Arizona State University on the gridiron, Friday. The Sun Devils escaped with a 32-28 victory courtesy of a touchdown with just over three minutes to play.

University of Texas at El Paso – Sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Palacios won her second C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week Award. She’s the first Miner keeper since 2010 to win two weekly conference awards in one season.

University of Alabama at Birmingham – The Blazers football program announced Tuesday that it will host its second annual Green and Gold game during homecoming week. The Blazers return to the gridiron in 2017.

University of Southern Mississippi – Men’s golf just missed the podium at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. Led by senior Ryan Argotsinger and junior Nathan Corchis who shot even, the Golden Eagles shot four over as a team.

Rice University – The Owl’s women’s soccer team relinquished a lead against the Mean Green on Sunday to open C-USA play. Senior Jenny Fichera scored for the Owls, but senior Rachel Holden picked up a double for the Mean Green to hand the Owls a 2-1 loss.

Old Dominion University – 15-year coaching veteran Robert Carlisle was hired to coach the diving squad at ODU. Carlisle joins after a stint with the Ultimate Diving Team Junior Olympic Program.

Middle Tennessee State University – The Blue Raiders picked up a massive 42-21 victory over Bowling Green University in week three of the football season. The Raiders open conference play against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Marshall University – The Thundering Herd face a big test on Saturday in the form of No. 3 in football, Louisville University. Louisville is led in by Heisman front-runner sophomore Lamar Jackson. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech University – The Lady Techsters of soccer continued their hot road streak to knock Southern Miss off 3-0 to open conference play 1-0 and improve to 9-1-1 on the year. It was the first time LA Tech scored at Southern Miss.

Florida Atlantic University – The Owls were dismantled by Kansas State on the road Saturday by a score of 63-7. The Wildcats led 42-0 at halftime, and the Owls didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Florida International University – Members of the FIU football team visited Baptist Hospital on Monday. Isaiah Brown, Isaiah Hill, Chris Flaig, Anthony Johnson, Deion Eakins, Jean Estinor, Davison Colimon and Neal Mars went room-to-room visiting with children and spending time.

University of North Carolina – Charlotte – It had to happen eventually, but the Niners men’s soccer team was finally downed. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington downed the Niners 2-0 at home Tuesday. The Niners drop to 4-1-0.