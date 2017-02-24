Craine helps softball salvage split to open tournament

In the first day of the University of North Carolina – Wilmington tournament, the Mean Green softball team went 11 innings before scoring their first, and only, run of the day.

North Texas was shutout by UNC-W to open up the tournament and was then no-hit through four innings against Appalachian State.

The Mean Green eventually broke the ice in the fifth inning of the second game to claim a 1-0 lead, but head coach Tracey Kee was not pleased with the team’s play.

“I was incredibly disappointed in the product that we brought out on the field today and not just the first game,” Kee said. “I felt we were lucky to get away with a split today when we did not take care of business like we have the ability to.”

UNC-W 5, North Texas 0

The Mean Green (5-6) fell to UNC-W (5-1) in their first game and never got into any sort of ryhthm in the shutout loss.

Both teams were held scoreless through three innings until UNC-W put a three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. They tacked on two more in the fifth and only three of the five runs were earned.

North Texas missed the few opportunities it had to score and stranding seven players on base.

“I think for us it’s each pitcher going seven innings and offensively we have to string some hits together,” Kee said. “We have to put the ball into play better tomorrow than we did today.”

The Mean Green had just three hits in the game and reached base more often, four times, via a hit-by-pitch. Sophomore third baseman Harley Perella accounted for two hit-by-pitches.

Senior pitcher Stacey Underwood was credited with the loss after going 6.0 innings and giving up five runs, three of which were earned, on five hits and three walks.

Underwood recorded seven strikeouts in the loss.

“I need to come out there and dominate and not give them free passes, “ Underwood said. “I just need to make better pitches.”

North Texas 1, Appalachian State 0

The Mean Green flipped the script in for the second game of the day, beating Appalachian State (6-5) 1-0.

Sophomore pitcher Lauren Craine had another strong outing, earning her second consecutive win.

“I knew I needed to work side to side and not stay in one spot,” Craine said. “I was doing everything I could to work off the zone because I knew they would get one in the gap or hit down the line.”

Craine gave up just two hits in 7.0 innnings and held Appalachain State scoreless after stranding a runner on second to end the game.

Craine walked four but collected six strikeouts.

“Tonight she had great command, all of her pitches were working, she attacked their hitters which is something that she’s been working on,” Kee said. “It’s a huge boost to finally piece together a shutout complete game. That’s what we need out of her.”

Sophomore center fielder Bailey Thompson scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning after North Texas had been no-hit through the first four. Thompson got on with a one-out double and sophomore designated player Hannah Gerecke got the key RBI single.

Next up: North Texas will take on the University of Maryland-Baltimore and Appalachain State at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.