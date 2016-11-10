DART boosting North Texas economy, benefits UNT students

A recent study not yet published by UNT researchers shows that the DART Railway is driving the North Texas Economic Boom carrying a $7 billion impact from new or planned construction.

Researchers from the Economics Research Group, led by Michael Carroll, conducted a study from 2014 to 2015 to determine the railway’s impacts.

The report determined that the railway generated 43,000 jobs resulting in nearly $2 billion in wages for workers. A 2014 study from UNT found that DART was responsible for $5.3 billion in transit-oriented development near the rail stations between 1996 and 2013.

“Easy commuting is certainly an impact on UNT,” Carroll said in an email. “It is easy for students in the Dallas area to commute to main campus via the green line and the Denton A-train. We are also beginning to see UNT students staying in Denton and commuting to jobs in Dallas after graduation.”

The research took the six person team at the university two years to complete. The team collected data on all projects within a fourth of a mile from DART stations. This data included property values and employment impacts, to determine the economic impact.

Completed or under construction transit-oriented development near DART station has resulted in $69 million in tax revenue for state and local governments. The study suggests that the proposed development by DART could bring another $160 million in tax revenue.

“DART has created new connections to attract developers to fertile areas for investment,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said, in a statement. “We see that transformation in all parts of our city and are excited to see what’s next.”

The newest DART rail station stop is at UNT Dallas, and allows commuting students an easy way to get to campus.