North Texas Daily

DCTA train hits and kills cyclist

June 13
15:55 2017
James Norman | News Editor

A Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA) A-train hit and killed a 28-year-old cyclist Tuesday on Lakeview Boulevard, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Kevin Perry, an Argyle resident, was crossing the train tracks going west on Lakeview Boulevard and was hit by a train going southbound. Shane Kizer, the Denton Police Department’s public information officer, said the cyclist was killed almost immediately.

“When he came to the crossing here, the arms come down [and] vehicle traffic stopped,” Kizer said. “He continued on the path and was struck by the train.”

The cyclist was accompanied by a friend who suffered no injuries. The train had 11 passengers on it at the time, none of whom were injured.

The railroad crossing on Lakeview Boulevard has warning lights and closing gates on the road. It also emits a sound to get the attention of those nearby.

However, the train did not blow its whistle due to its proximity to a residential neighborhood, according to Kizer.

“I was trying to come home and I saw the lights and everything,” said Lori McDowell, a resident that lives nearby. “It’s unnecessary. It’s tragic. It’s so sad to see a young person be killed like that.”

DCTA released a statement regarding the incident, saying they were experiencing “significant” delays and will implement a bus bridge service between the MedPark and Highland Village/Lewisville Lake Stations to help remedy any inconveniences.

They are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The Federal Railroad Administration reports 265 people were killed by trains in 2016.

This story is developing.

Alexander Willis contributed to this report.

Featured Image: A DCTA train hit 28-year-old cyclist Kevin Perry Tuesday. Courtesy | Shane Kiser

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Mayes
    Dr. Mayes June 16, 19:11

    About 2 years ago there was an cyclist hit by train and almost killed. He ended up with a broken hip and ribs. He was heading south across the tracks in front of the stopped cars and came to the sidewalk and turn right into the train. While the vehicle gates were down, the train came from behind. He did I not see it and turned right in front of it before he realized he was on the tracks. The DCTA should have fixed it then, instead of letting some else die.

