178 Views

Defending Tomi Lahren shouldn’t be a liberal focus

The Editorial Board

At UNT, conservatives and Republicans tend to be the whipping boys of political discussions. In many cases, however, a worse subculture is the liberal one which only stands for the Democratic Party, like-minded individuals and no one else. This is dangerous because Republicans continually implement bills fitting their “pro-life” and anti-immigration beliefs.

Despite their lack of representation in both the House and Senate, liberal Americans need to start doing a lot more than hugging trees and reading National Geographic. With their main opposition being a president who fully disregards left-wing thought, coming to the support of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren should be a liberal’s last resort. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Lahren had been suspended from her network due to “pro-choice” comments she made on “The View” last week. Lahren, a 24-year-old television host known for her controversial opinions, was brought to the show to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive orders and allegations of wiretapping against President Barack Obama. Instead, Lahren’s views on abortion gained the most clout.

According to data paraphrased by Sunny Hostin of “The View,” “68 percent of conservative Republicans think that abortion should be illegal across the board,” which prompted the self-proclaimed “constitutional conservative” to defend her beliefs.

Lahren said, “I am someone who loves the Constitution. I am someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say that I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.” She also said, “I can sit here [as a Republican] and say, ‘You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.’”

Since her appearance was published last Friday, the video has garnered thousands of views on YouTube, as well as a flood of backlash from “all sides” of the political spectrum, as Lahren likes to put it. But even more disheartening to see, regardless of our own pro-choice beliefs, was the amount of people coming to Lahren’s defense online.

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

With people such as Ken Bone saying how “unfortunate” it is that she’s being “slammed,” it’s as if she’s never equated African-American pride to the Ku Klux Klan, bashed peaceful marches for women’s rights or, in her same “View” appearance, stated that Trump’s executive order “is not a Muslim ban.”

Although individuals like Trevor Noah should be “offended by the hypocrisy” of Lahren’s suspension, calling her a heroine is like saying Paula Deen makes good food. In fact, praising her for holding her ground isn’t too dissimilar from how Vice President Mike Pence and many Trump supporters justify the recent executive orders: “This president [is] speaking his mind and speaking very straight with [Americans].”

Where are the liberals in Washington who can offer reasonable alternatives to the controversial GOP bills? Where are the liberals who are fighting to reform the Democratic Party without seceding into the Justice Democrats? Where are the liberals who can speak their minds without living vicariously through Trevor Noah or Stephen Colbert?

“The View” is not that place, and Lahren’s suspension is more hilarious than it is a conservative act of hypocrisy. For an example of a strong-willed Democrat, look at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was one of the first Democrats to note how Trump failed to touch upon “income inequality, criminal justice reform and climate change” in his February address to Congress. This action kept in line with Sanders’ persistent reputation of giving light to untapped issues, which thankfully hasn’t gone away since his own party ousted him from last year’s candidacy.

Furthermore, a lot of inspiration needs to be taken from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who Trump declared as his “dream opponent” if he runs for re-election in 2020. Instead of entertaining the prospects of becoming our president, Warren used her appearance at a Springfield event on Monday to encourage others to concentrate on “how [Trump’s policies] are impacting working class Americans.”

Warren has also been the most vocal Democrat about the future of the U.S. Department of Education, and was among the most knowledgeable scholars about business law before taking up senatorial duties.

For these reasons, sensationalists such as Joy Behar and Bill Maher shouldn’t be the chief funnels for liberal discourse. What liberal Americans should be doing – especially the Democratic authorities – is vocally influencing legislation and adamantly standing by their justful leaders without taking time out to normalize the Tomi Lahrens of the world. Relying on the politicians we already have, or looking forward to “Saturday Night Live” every week, isn’t enough to change the face of the White House. Citizens have to.

While it’s cool that Tomi Lahren is pro-choice, it doesn’t brush aside her racist, peaceless and misinformed rhetoric of months past. Instead of worrying about the length of her suspension, start thinking about how the nation can better itself under abhorrent political leadership.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins