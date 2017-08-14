North Texas Daily

Goodbye to only being able to get pizza delivered to your apartment, and hello to spending more money on a wider variety of food from the comfort of your couch.

Food delivery services, such as UberEATS and Postmates, have started gaining popularity throughout Denton. The on-demand delivery services allow people to order food with the push of a button without even leaving their house.

Allyson Cochran, a UNT sophomore and UberEATS driver, works a few hours a day, five days a week delivering food around Denton.

She begins her shifts by sitting in her car, waiting for an order to be pinged in to either be accepted or declined.

“When I receive the order, I tell the app that then informs me of the destination to the person who ordered,” Cochran said. “When I get there and deliver the food successfully, I tell the app the order has been completed and I learn what the payout was.”

UberEATS works with various restaurants in Denton to deliver food throughout the city. Drivers pick up food and deliver them directly to patrons around Denton.

But the payout is never as sufficient as outsiders might think. Drivers get paid almost minimum wage and tips in a college town are hard to come by.

Restaurants like Jimmy John’s and Domino’s have an in-app tipping option when ordering their food. In contrast, Uber didn’t implement that feature until this past July.

“The problem with delivering UberEATS, and really any app delivery service, is people rarely tip,” Cochran said.” Uber early-on ingrained into the customer’s mind that tipping wasn’t expected. They are trying to change that mindset slowly. However, I’ve barely seen a difference in the tips I make since.”

Though changes are being made, the frustrations continue.

UberEATS accommodates everyone and the places where they want to be delivered to — which doesn’t always provide the most efficient or suitable stops.

“I’ve delivered to everywhere from movie theaters to snow cone stands to student apartments,” Cochran said.

Student apartments can be difficult to navigate through and it’s easy to forget drivers aren’t as familiar with the apartment as the residents are.

“Apartments are the most difficult to deliver to, because people often forget to add gate codes, building numbers and even apartment numbers,” Cochran said. “So it’s frustrating when they don’t add clear delivery instructions.”

With late night study sessions or busy days of work and school, ordering food through UberEATS, or one of many food delivery services in Denton, is easy and convenient. College students take advantage of the service.

“UberEATS has a wonderful concept because of its convenience to pick up and deliver food,” graduate student Adilah Zafor said. “But there are not many options to choose from within the Denton area because the concept is still spreading. I think it has taken the app a while to network their services around the city.”

In addition to college students taking advantage of food delivery services, businesses do as well. Some of the restaurants UberEATS provide services for are Hooters, Hypnotic Donuts, Pita Pit and Denton favorite, Mellow Mushroom.

For Brett Houston, the general manager of Mellow Mushroom, food delivery services like UberEATS provide more opportunities for both parties to benefit.

“[UberEATS] has increased the traffic and sales, [so] we have a lot more business here,” Houston said. “The fact that we can get a lot more to-go orders to be brought out is good. I actually do use UberEATS for personal reasons like having it delivered to my house. It does cost a little more, but I think it’s worth it.”

In contrast to UberEATS, MenuRunners has gained a reputation of having several restaurant options to choose from.

However, the two services are both lacking an important feature that both can gain from it if it were to be implemented.

“There are many competitors, such as MenuRunners who have a vast selection of Denton restaurants and fast food chains,” Zafor said. “But this website tends to lack a well-established time frame, and it could quite possibly take an hour to get your food. If UberEATS expands its selection, I believe other Dentonites would be willing to choose it over competitors.”

Although the frustrations with UberEATS are clear, Cochran still think it’s worth people swallowing the $5 fee for food to be delivered to wherever they want.

These services provide opportunities for people to try something new when they want to stay in for the night or have to pull an all-nighter.

“I personally think ordering food delivery is awesome and very much worth it,” Cochran said. “It can get pricier, the further away the restaurant you order from is, but ordering dinner at night and not having to leave the house is beyond convenient.”

Featured Image: Katelyn Richards delivers food for Door Dash in her free time. Door Dash is now available in Denton. Cameron Roe