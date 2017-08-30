North Texas Daily

At a Denton County Commissioner Courts meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Denton County NAACP president and active member of the community Willie Hudspeth announced that he intends to run for county judge position in 2018.

The position is currently held by Mary Horn. She was appointed in June 2002 to finish Scott Armey’s term and began her first full term in 2003. The county judge seat does not have a limit to the number of terms one can serve, and Horn is currently in her fourth term.

One of the reasons Hudspeth wants to run for county judge is to get his voice heard by everyone.

“My platform is coming together,” Hudspeth said. “The whole county, the whole city, coming together.”

Horn has yet to announce if she will be re-running for a fifth term but said it has been an honor presiding over the Denton County commissioners court.

“I am very appreciative of all the people who allowed me to be county judge all these years,” Horn said. “It’s a big job, one that I’ve enjoyed. Certainly, one that I am appreciative of. I would like to think we have accomplished a lot of great things for Denton County.”

The official filing period to run for county judge is Nov. 11, and elections are set to be held on March 6, 2018.

Born and raised in the city of Denton, Hudspeth has been an activist in the community for many years. From being present at city council meetings, where his son Gerard is the city council member representing District 1, to school board meetings and various events around the city.

“I’m not worried if I get elected into office or not,” Hudspeth said. “That’s out of my hands. But I figured if by running, the message would get out. The main message is that we need to come together.”

Hudspeth said he will plan to run as an independent candidate because he doesn’t particularly believe in one side.

“When you run for these positions, it can be divided by a party or precinct or platform,” Hudspeth said. “I can’t live up to either [parties’] major objectives. I agree with some of both parties [ideas]. I just want to support what I think is good for Denton County. And I am going independent for that reason.”

For the past 18 years and counting, Hudspeth has shown up to each of the county commissioner meetings that are regularly held on Tuesday evenings.

Not only will he continue to attend Denton City Council and school board meetings, but Hudspeth said he would start attending these meetings in other cities throughout Denton County.

Being present in other cities meetings is on the top of his list of priorities if he is elected. Hudspeth said that listening is another one of his priorities and is imperative with communication.

“I know how things are ran, but don’t have specifics of what they [cover],” Hudspeth said. “Governing, that is where you say or do something to move [a goal] forward. I am the kind of person to go and get involved at meetings. Talk to people, go out and talk to and listen to them.”

As for people who won’t listen or agree with him, Hudspeth said he will take it all with a grain of salt.

“This is [how I see] my position,” Hudspeth said. “This is what I think would be better to the county. Then I listen to them. I lay it out to them. I listen to what they say in response. I do the work that is necessary to get the information I can. That’s how I would govern.”

