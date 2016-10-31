Denton band The BoomBachs brings art and business together

Local art and local business seem to go hand and hand in Denton. With a myriad of businesses commissioning artists to provide their workplaces with unique and vibrant art, like the mural at the LSA rooftop bar or the colorful wall paintings on the side of Recycled Books, the notion of art and commerce intermingling is in no way foreign to Denton.

Audacity, the first commercially functioning brewery to emerge from Denton, has teamed up with Denton’s very own purveyors of space gospel, The BoomBachs. The collaboration comes from a desire to highlight and emphasize Denton talent. A merging of the arts through music and brewing will culminate in a product that both Audacity and the BoomBachs said they are proud to be apart of.

This will be the fourth in Audacity’s Lil’ D series, a series of small batch beers Audacity brews for specific events or collaborations. Previous collaborations have benefitted the Denton chapter of a charity called Friends of the Family as well as a special Oaktopia brew called The Oaktopia Pecan Porter.

The genesis of the collaboration began out of the BoomBach’s residency at the Bearded Monk, a local growler bar and bottle shop where the BoomBachs frequently perform. From there, they eventually got in contact with the co founders and co owners of Audacity, Scott Lindsey and Doug Smith.

The beer was to be hand picked by the band and brewed to their liking by the brewmasters at Audacity.

“When the idea came up that we could actually have a beer named after and inspired by our band, it was something that clicked for everyone,” keyboardist Matt Westmoreland said.

The beer, which is very appropriately called the BoomBock, is a nod to a classic Texas product, Shiner Bock.

“At first we had no idea what style of beer we wanted to choose to represent us, we all love beer and love a lot of different styles,” Westmoreland said. “The bock idea eventually came up and right there we knew it was an obvious fit for us. With our name being the BoomBachs and our mutual love for Shiner Bock, it was a perfect match and something we could get behind.”

Once the general style of the beer was decided, the BoomBachs then had to find a unique, fitting batch of beer.

“We whittled it down from six different bocks, and Audacity definitely lent their expertise in the decision process,” Westmoreland said. “We eventually ended up settling on a traditional German style bock due to the time of year and season we’re releasing it. It’s right in line with other fall beers.”

Local artist Matthew Sallack will provide his talents in creating the logo and label for The BoomBock. The design will convey the bands frenetic and unique energy through Sallack’s self-described style of “Whimsical Surrealism.”

While their collaboration with Audacity is something the band will always be able to remember, they said the people they’ve met along the way have made a lasting impact on them.

“A lot of the people we are working with now, we’ve all met organically,” vocalist A.D. Wondwessen said. “From the work we’re doing with Audacity to Jason who’s running sound for us now, we’ve formed these great relationships with local talent. It really highlights what’s so great about a community like Denton.”

The beer will debut along with live performances from The BoomBachs on Nov. 16 at Audacity followed by a second performance on Nov. 18 at LSA.

A five song live album of the performances is planned as well.

“Our sound engineer, Jason, knows how to push us sonically,” guitarist Connor Veteto said. “He’s been picking our sound apart and really studying it, so the opportunity to capture our live performance is really exciting for us.The beer release shows are going to certainly be unique.”