North Texas Daily

Bring a blanket and a group of friends because bars and restaurants around Denton are hosting watch parties for this fall season’s premiere of TV shows.

While some places in Denton have hosted watch parties for certain episodes of shows, more places have begun to open their doors to TV fans.

“Rick and Morty” released the first episode of its third season on April 1 and will continue the series until the end of July. With hundreds of thousands of people tuning in, Backyard on Bell decided to start hosting watch parties for the show on Sunday nights.

“We love the Denton community and wanted to create an opportunity for people to come out and connect over a common interest, which in this case happens to be a cartoon show,” said Tiffany Johnson, public relations spokeswoman of Backyard on Bell.

With many events and venues in Denton having an age requirement of at least 21 years old, Backyard on Bell wanted to create a space where Denton residents of all ages could go and hang out while spitting off lines of their favorite show.

From 30 minutes to an hour, people gather around together to enjoy one of the current shows while curating games to play in coordination with the show.

“We’re an all-ages space and we were thinking of more unique ways to attract an all-ages crowd,” Johnson said. “‘Rick and Morty’ was suggested by one of our bar managers and we decided to give it a try, and the turnout was great. We have a sound system, projector and large movie screen so we have some freedom with where we can set up depending on the weather and the crowd.”

Recently, watch parties have become a more popular event. With the fall season coming quick, new seasons of TV shows are premiering as well.

“I go to watch parties for the experience,” Denton resident Dylan Lewis, 21, said. “It’s such a better atmosphere when there are other people to enjoy the show with you. You can talk about all the crazy stuff that is happening,”

The crazed Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” has a second season coming out on Halloween. In preparation, Backyard on Bell has started rewatching season one of the series.

“We recently started a ‘Stranger Things’ watch party, where we are recapping season one in expectation of season two on Tuesday nights,” Johnson said. “People come out with blankets and hang out in the yard watching the show with their friends, and it’s just a nice, laid back environment.”

With fanbases like “Rick and Morty” and “Stranger Things” have, fans come up with different fun activities to do while watching their favorite shows.

“We do a raffle drawing for about five different prizes each week, and attendees each get a free ticket to be entered,” Johnson said. “The staff dresses up as characters from the show and really get into the theme of the night. We do a ‘Rick and Morty’-inspired Szechuan chicken nugget pizza, and we have new inspired cocktails each week. One of bar managers, Nick Baird, comes up with the drinks each week and a fan of the show gets to make some truly unique cocktails.”

As the episode of the show progresses, however, people can get invested in the plot and forget the games are happening.

“I’ve only done one activity, and it was a drinking game to ‘Rick and Morty,'” Lewis said. “It was a good time, but most of the time we just watch the show.”

Although people begin to quiet down as the episode starts, the attendees of watch parties still enjoy being around other fans while watching the show.

“I like getting to watch the show with people who enjoy it was much as I do,” media arts junior Shannon Quillman said. “When something crazy happens, everyone is screaming and freaking out. I’m not just doing it alone.”

Featured Image: Each month, the facility focuses on a different hit-series to display weekly evening showings for the community. This month’s focus is Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty.” Courtesy | The Dallas Events Calendar